Dreary New Year’s Day weather to worsen, with chance of flooding in Charlotte region

The dreary New Year’s Day weather in North Carolina will likely worsen overnight, with heavier rain and possible flooding now in the forecast for Charlotte and surrounding counties.

Some areas could see as much as two inches of rain by Saturday morning, with the heaviest expected in the foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say it’s possible the advancing front could intensify Friday afternoon over eastern Georgia, creating the potential for “damaging wind gusts and/or a couple of tornadoes” along the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

However, heavy rain is considered the biggest threat in North Carolina.

“Localized flooding of streams and poor drainage areas is possible, especially along the south-facing slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians,” the National Weather Service said Friday. “Minor flooding of main stem rivers also cannot be ruled out, especially the headwaters area of the French Broad River.”

Forecasters say the potential for “supercell structures” emerged midday Friday, when the front began to encounter a warm frontal zone in central Georgia. “There appears at least some potential for intensification,” the NWS said.

Much of North Carolina — from Asheville east to the Triangle — has a 90% chance of rain through Friday night into Saturday morning, forecasters say. “Isolated thunder” is also possible in the Piedmont.

Another round of rain is expected late Saturday, bringing the possibility of snow showers to some parts of North Carolina’s higher elevations, forecasters say.

Here is what to expect for the first day of 2021.. Hopefully you didn't make any outdoor plans for today.. Stay weather aware! #ncwx #scwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/WqhhVxxYRC — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) January 1, 2021