More than 23,000 without power in North Carolina as winter weather threats continue

Thousands of power outages were reported as the potential for ice remains in North Carolina’s forecast. National Weather Service

Thousands of North Carolinians are without power Thursday afternoon as winter weather alerts continue across much of the state.

As freezing rain and ice blanket parts of western and central North Carolina, more than 23,000 power outages were reported statewide as as of 1 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

Many of the outages are in the Triad, where more than 7,000 were reported in Forsyth and Guilford counties.

Iredell County, north of Charlotte, had about 4,000 without power.

The number of outages has climbed throughout the day, but it is far below Duke Energy’s prediction that up to 1 million of its customers could lose power in North Carolina and South Carolina as a result of the storm.

“More Duke Energy reinforcements arriving now in the Triad,” company spokesperson Jeff Brooks wrote Thursday on Twitter. “There are hundreds of crews here ready to restore power as outages occur.”

Much of North Carolina is affected by the storm.

Chances for freezing rain end at about 2 p.m. in the Charlotte area, where forecasters have warned of the potential for dangerous driving conditions. Forecasters said Salisbury and other cities in the region saw one-tenth of an inch of ice.

In central North Carolina, some areas saw heavy rain and a glaze of ice. The threat of power outages continues for the Raleigh and Durham areas as forecasters predict more ice that could damage trees and knock out power.

Parts of the Triangle and the Triad are under winter storm warnings through 7 a.m. Friday as the National Weather Service predicts “scattered to numerous power outages” in the affected areas.

“Significant icing expected from freezing rain,” forecasters said at about 11:30 a.m. “Total ice accumulations of one quarter to one third of an inch possible.”