Rip currents possible off NC beaches as tropical depression moves away from coast

A tropical depression formed Monday off the North Carolina coast, bringing the risk of rough waters to some beach towns as it moves away from shore.

Rip currents are possible until 8 p.m. Monday near popular vacation spots in the southeastern part of the state, including Kure Beach, Topsail Beach and Wrightsville Beach, the National Weather Service said.

The risk for rip currents is moderate, meaning there’s a potential for life-threatening conditions.

“Always swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of the local beach patrol and flag warning systems,” the National Weather Service’s Wilmington office said on its website.

Forecasters warned of the potential for rip currents in New Hanover and Pender counties after Tropical Depression Two formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said the system was about 105 miles east of the Outer Banks’ Cape Hatteras. It could become a tropical storm overnight but is forecast to to move away from the United States.

A tropical depression is a low pressure system that has maximum sustained winds up to 38 mph. A tropical storm has 39- to 73-mph sustained winds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.