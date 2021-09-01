Six people died in western NC flooding last month. Were residents given enough warning?

People who survived the deadly flooding in Haywood County last month were shocked by how quickly the Pigeon River flooded its banks, destroying homes and carrying cars downstream.

Their surprise points to a recurring problem with flooding, particularly in mountain communities: Residents often don’t know when rivers will flood to catastrophic levels until it’s too late.

Flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred on Aug. 17 killed six people in Haywood County and left the community of Cruso devastated, with rebuilding likely to take years.

Emergency management officials later provided reporters a timeline of alerts, 911 calls and rising water levels. Their account raises questions about the effectiveness of the alert system leading up to the flood. But it also shows the unpredictability of natural disasters in mountains where isolated downpours can lead to catastrophe.

Zack Koonce, an emergency management officer for Haywood County, acknowledged there is no sure-fire way to get warnings to everybody who needs them when they need them — for multiple reasons.

For one, the alert systems, even those designed to reach every cell phone in a given area, sometimes inexplicably do not reach everybody.

“I’ve seen cases where (alerts) goes to some (cell) phones, and the person standing next to you will not get it,” Koonce said. “It depends on carrier, it also depends on make and model of the phones, and then it also depends on the settings of your phones.”

Haywood County emergency management officials and the National Weather Service say residents were given as much warning as possible, with alerts going out through multiple systems the day before and the day of the flood.

Despite that, emergency officials still had to conduct some 200 swift-water rescues of people who did not evacuate in time. The search for missing people did not conclude until Friday, when crews discovered the body of the sixth victim.

Sherrie McArthur, who runs a campground in Cruso, told the Asheville Citizen- Times that she didn’t get alerts “until it was a couple hours already into people (being) drowned and the camper trailers gone.”

Timeline of a deadly flood

Emergency and weather alerts can come in different forms, but the biggest distinction are those that residents sign up to receive and those that come to everybody.

The involuntary alerts, called Wireless Emergency Alerts, go to all cell phones within a distinct area. They are perhaps best known for Amber Alerts issued when children may have been abducted, but can also include National Weather Service alerts.

Haywood County also contracts with a company called Everbridge, which sends out alerts to people who sign up to receive them. During the flood, messages were going out to 5,721 cell phones and landlines through that system. Like Wwireless Emergency Alerts, that system can also push out alerts from the weather service.

The majority of alerts sent out on Aug. 17 were sent through the county’s sign-up system.

This is what happened before and during the flood, according to information from Haywood County Emergency Services, which works in collaboration with the weather service, and the NWS itself.

Aug. 16:

▪ 11:40 a.m.: Haywood County officials post on social media, warning people of expected high water levels.

▪ 2:22 p.m.: A flash flood watch is sent out through the Everbridge platform, but not through the Wireless Emergency Alerts system. Flash flood watches indicate that upcoming weather conditions could produce flash floods, but are not a guarantee that flooding will occur.

Aug. 17:

▪ 10 a.m.: Flash flood watch information is again posted on the county’s social media pages.

▪ 10:15 a.m.: The East Fork of the Pigeon River is measured at a depth of 1.9 feet near the community of Bethel — about its normal level. The gauge is downstream of Cruso, where the flood caused the most destruction.

▪ 10:46 a.m.: Haywood County sends out another flash flood watch alert through Everbridge. County officials do not send out a Wireless Emergency Alert until 5:30 p.m., just 15 minutes before the river level peaks.

▪ 2 p.m.: The East Fork has risen to 4.6 feet, which is higher than normal but not yet at flood stage.

▪ 2:43 p.m.: The Cruso and Canton fire chiefs discuss the rising water levels by phone.

▪ 2:50 p.m.: A hiker calls 911, saying they are stranded on the Big East Fork Trail due to the high water levels of feeder streams.

▪ 2:56 p.m.: A 911 call is placed about house flooding. The house was along a tributary of the East Fork, not on the river itself.

▪ 3:11 p.m.: A tree is reported down in Cruso.

▪ 3:13 p.m.: Flash flood warning alerts from the National Weather Service are sent through the Everbridge platform ,but not through the wireless alerts system.

▪ 3:14: A mudslide occurs in Cruso.

▪ 3:15 p.m.: The East Fork river gauge is at 6.5 feet. By 4 p.m., it rises to 9.5 feet.

▪ 4:09 p.m.: A Wireless Emergency Alerts flash flood warning from the weather service is sent to downstream communities like Canton, warning of dangerously high water levels upstream.

▪ 4:15 p.m.: The river gauge has reached 10.3 ft. It will reach 12 feet by 4:45 p.m..

▪ 4:24 and 4:25 p.m.: The weather service sends a flash flood warning for Haywood County through the wireless alerts system. The county’s Emergency Services sends its own alert by Everbridge a minute later.

▪ 5:30 p.m.: Haywood County Emergency Services sends a wireless alerts system message to impacted areas, including Cruso and Canton, urging people to move to higher ground.

▪ 5:45 p.m.: River gauge peaked at 16.2 feet.

An imperfect system

Emergency services officials admit that the alert system is not perfect. Even Wireless Emergency Alerts that are designed to go to every cell phone sometimes do not, Koonce said, whether because of problems with the strength of the cell phone signal or with the phone itself.

Even at best, knowing when to send out alerts can be complicated. If an agency sends too many when there is no real emergency, experts say, people will be less likely to take them seriously. Send too few, and people aren’t given enough notice.

Travis Donaldson, Haywood County’s Emergency Services director, said the county also has to contend with too few river gauges along the East Fork. The rain gauge referred to in this article is downstream of Cruso, meaning that water levels in Cruso rose sooner than at the gauge itself.

Part of the area that got heavy rainfall leading up to the flood includes the Shining Rock Wilderness, which is federally managed. Donaldson said the county can’t put a river gauge there without special permission. But putting a gauge in that area — much farther upstream than the current one — would give officials much more warning about rising water levels, he said.

Scott Krentz, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., which forecasts for much of western North Carolina, said it is also hard to predict flooding in the mountains.

While meteorologists will know ahead of time that a large area will see significant rainfall, like 6 to 8 inches, it is much harder to predict what small portion of that area might see a deluge of 12 to 15 inches, the amount that fell on Cruso. Those smaller zones are far more likely to see catastrophic flooding, Krentz said.

All aspects of the system — knowing what messages to send and when; making sure people receive them despite maybe not having a cell phone or having spotty service; predicting what areas will see extreme flooding — must come together for people to be given fair warning.

Only then can people even have the choice to evacuate. And sometimes they don’t.

“I feel sometimes that the messaging can be desensitized to the citizen,” Donaldson said. “We try really hard to make sure that we send effective messages, and send them when they are needed.”