Snow, sleet, showers in Charlotte’s weekend forecast

January 09, 2019 05:15 PM

Charlotte could see snow, sleet and rain this weekend, according to the latest National Weather Service forecast at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The wintry precipitation is expected to arrive in Charlotte early Saturday afternoon, with a chance of snow just before 1 p.m. at Charlotte’s airport, according to the NWS office in Greer, S.C., which forecasts for the Charlotte area and the N.C. mountains.

Rain is expected to mix with the snow between 1 and 5 p.m., with sleet joining in after 5 p.m., according to the NWS forecast. The chance of precipitation, however, stands at just 40 percent Saturday afternoon before increasing to 80 percent Saturday night, NWS meteorologists reported.

Rain and sleet are likely between 7 and 9 p.m Saturday, NWS forecasters said, then just rain after 9 pm.

Rain is likely again Sunday until about noon, according to the NWS, with the chance of precipitation at 70 percent. The chance of showers is expected to fall to about 30 percent by Sunday night, the Greer office reported.

The weekend forecast bounced around all day Wednesday, with the NWS including freezing rain at one point in Saturday’s predicted wintry mix and the possibility of sleet and snow Sunday morning. The official forecast changed by the hour.

In a hazardous weather outlook bulletin posted for the Charlotte area at 4:56 a.m. Wednesday, the Greer office advised that temperatures should be cold enough for snow and a wintry mix this weekend.

“However, there is quite a bit of uncertainty with this system regarding timing, location of wintry precipitation, and precipitation amounts,” according to the NWS post.

NWS meteorologists expect the low early Thursday to be 29 degrees in Charlotte, 27 degrees early Friday, 32 early Saturday and 34 early Sunday and early Monday. Highs should stay in the low- to mid-40s Thursday through Sunday, according to the NWS

