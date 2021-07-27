As Charlotte summers grow hotter, NC officials ‘definitely concerned’ about health impacts

Jon Rowe takes a sip of Gatorade while he works on a part of the Charlotte greenway in Charlotte, N.C., on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte’s summer heat is merely an inconvenience for most people, but too much exposure to the sun can lead to heat-related illnesses — and even deaths.

More than 1,000 heat-related visits to hospital emergency departments were reported statewide between May 1 and July 10, according to the state health department’s Heat Report. Last year, nearly 3,100 such visits were reported in the summer months.

There were 75 heat-related deaths in North Carolina from 2016 to 2020, state data shows.

Heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States, according to the National Weather Service.

Charlotte is seeing more days of extreme heat, according to data from Climate Central, a research organization made up of scientists and journalists.

Since 1979, the group reported, there has been a 19-day increase in Charlotte in the average number of days above 90 degrees days each year. The average summer temperature in the city has increased 2.4 degrees since 1970, Climate Central reports.

And while Charlotte’s famed tree canopy helps reduce urban heat, it has been declining over the years.

“We’re definitely concerned about the health impacts of climate change,” said Virginia Guidry, head of occupational and environmental epidemiology at the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Heat-related illnesses range in severity. Prolonged exposure, combined with dehydration, can lead to anything ranging from heat exhaustion to heat stroke, doctors say. Heat stroke occurs when the brain and other organs start to shut down due to a lack of oxygen.

“When we get out of those ideal temperatures, things start to fail,” said Dr. Bryant Allen, an Atrium Health emergency medicine physician at the Carolinas Medical Center.

Symptoms of heat-related illnesses can be hard to self-diagnose, Allen said. Anyone who seems confused, is slurring their speech, has a fast heart rate or is dizzy may be suffering from severe heat exposure.

Who’s most at risk

Certain occupations — such as construction workers, farmers, landscapers and athletes — may put people more at risk, medical experts say.

“Any occupations that are outside are more at risk during this season of the year,” Guidry said.

Charlotte is a city full of construction projects and, for those workers, taking a three-month break to avoid the summer heat just isn’t an option.

“You grow a tolerance for it, but you probably never really get used to it,” construction worker Doug Schell said.

Schell and four other workers were out in the 90-degree heat one day last week grading for a greenway that follows Charlotte’s Inner Loop.

“We’re out whether it’s hot or cold,” foreman Jon Rowe said.

Charlotte Department of Transportation spokesperson Scierra Bratton said heat doesn’t affect the timeline of summer construction projects. But city crews work in rotating shifts and are encouraged to stay hydrated.

Mail carriers and shipping companies also can’t put their days on hold for heat.

“Sometimes the sun just drains the energy out of you more than the actual work,” FedEx worker Tyrell Newkirk said.

Beyond occupational risks, seniors and young children face increased dangers from heat exposure.

Seniors often feel less thirsty and don’t have the ability to cool themselves as well as younger people, Allen said.

“As we age, our ability to produce sweat or perspire decreases,” he said.

There are also issues of inequity related to heat. People who cannot afford high energy bills may not be able to keep their homes cool in the summer.

“If you can’t pay your power bill, you’re going to be more at risk,” Allen said.

Free fans available for seniors

Since 1986, Duke Energy has offered grants to provide seniors with fans during the summer months.

Through the grant program Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation has already distributed over 800 box fans this year, said Trena Palmer, recreation coordinator of senior services. The program started distributing the fans in June and has already reached nearly the end of its supply.

“We always have more demand than we have fans,” Palmer said.

When that program runs out of fans, the Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services takes over for the rest of the summer months. They distribute about 100 additional fans each year.

Seniors 60 years or older and adults who receive disability income are eligible for the free fans. That extra cooling from fans can save seniors money through keeping air conditioning costs down, Palmer said.

To request a free fan from Social Services, call 980-314-7018, and leave your name, telephone number and address. Fans are generally distributed within 48 hours of the request, said Greg Tanner, Division Director for Senior Services.

Social Services has already given out 40 fans this year.

How to stay healthy in the heat

There are several ways that heat-related illnesses can be prevented.

Drinking water, finding shade and cooling off in air conditioning are some of the best ways to avoid the dangers of heat, medical experts say.

“One of the most important things to do is stay hydrated,” said Dr. Adam Culver, a sport medicine specialist with Novant Health.

If someone is already suffering from the effects of heat, moving them to a cooler area, submerging them in cold water and using ice packs can help, he said.