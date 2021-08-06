‘No sign of slowing:’ Hurricane season in the Grand Strand could ramp up, NOAA says

Expect above-average severe weather for the remainder of the hurricane season in the Grand Strand, officials said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — a division of the National Weather Service — released a mid-hurricane-season outlook report this week, with a stormier-than-average prediction for the remainder of the hurricane season.

The report cited a “record-setting start” to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. “Atmospheric and oceanic conditions remain conducive for an above-average hurricane season,” the update stated, adding that there was a 65 percent chance of a more-severe-than-average Atlantic hurricane season.

NOAA predicts anywhere from 10 to 16 more named storms for the remainder of the season, including seven to 10 hurricanes. Of those, three to five have the potential to became major hurricanes, categorized at a three or higher. Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.

“The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, said in the update. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

While Atlantic Ocean temperatures are not expected to be as warm as they were in 2020, the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation — a theorized metric measuring sea surface temperature by a scale of several decades — is still in an ongoing warm phase, which has contributed to more active hurricane seasons since 1995, according to the NOAA.

“Now is the time for families and communities to ensure their preparations are in place,” National Weather Service Director Louis W. Uccellini said in the update. “These storms can be devastating, so be prepared for all possible outcomes by staying tuned to the forecast and following safety information and possible evacuation notifications issued by emergency officials.”