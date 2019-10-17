Escaped Alaska goat caught after 2 days with public help

An escaped Alaska goat that eluded authorities for nearly two days has been caught after a hunt involving requests for public assistance and reported sightings shared on social media.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Wednesday that the goat was in the custody of Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control Tuesday night.

The male goat was reported missing from its herd Monday morning.

The state Department of Public Safety says two troopers transported the animal after the goat was caught by members of the public near a road "jumping into traffic and causing some concerns."

The goat was named Curry by Facebook users who shared requests for information and updates more than 500 times.

Officials say the owner may be willing to pardon the goat and find it a new home.