Alaska group adopts escaped goat tracked on social media

An escaped goat that eluded Alaska authorities for two days has been adopted as the official mascot of an organization supporting people affected by opioids.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reported Monday that The Bridge announced the adoption on its Facebook page.

The organization provides employment and peer support organization for people affected by opioid use disorder.

Animal control officials asked the public to contact law enforcement in a social media post that was shared more than 500 times after the goat escaped from its owner Oct. 14.

Facebook users who followed the chase updates named the male goat Curry.

The goat was delivered to Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Control the following night after members of the public captured it near a road where it had jumped into traffic.