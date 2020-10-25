As schools reopen, they’ll have many students who have fallen behind

Sky Grimmett, foreground, and his brother, Harper, attend online classes at their home in Raleigh on the first day of school Monday, August 17, 2020. Sky is a third grader at Hunter Elementary School and Harper is a sixth grader at Ligon Middle School. ehyman@newsobserver.com

When the pandemic arrived in March, many school systems switched to online-only instruction. It looked like the change would last a few months. Now, with a second wave of coronavirus infections rising, many public school students could be out of the classroom for months more.

School board members and parents are debating when and how to fully reopen schools, but in a sense, students can’t go back to where they were. The isolation from classmates and teachers and the often fitful immersion in virtual learning has changed them in ways that will require their schools to change.

Many students, particularly those from low-income families with fewer resources to adapt, have fallen far behind. Children with special needs whose education requires in-person instruction, have lost the most. More third-graders, who must make the leap from learning to read to reading to learn, are missing that crucial transition.

“I’m glad I’m not an administrator at a school right now,” said Helen Ladd, a Duke University professor who specializes in education policy. “It’s not going to be just about getting back this year or next year. There are going to be ripples for the next 10 years. That’s going to be a real challenge for education systems.”

Other changes are coming into view. Parents are delaying sending their children to kindergarten. Others are opting for private schools or taking up homeschooling. Public school enrollment has dropped 5 percent statewide.

Ladd worries that the disruption will accelerate the move toward school choice and divert more public funds into vouchers to offset private school tuition. “I hate the thought of a post-COVID world in which privatization just takes off,” she said. “I’d like to keep it under control so we can focus on traditional public schools.”

Educators, like almost everyone else, didn’t see the pandemic coming. Now the question is: Do they see what it will leave behind? North Carolina public schools were strapped before the pandemic. Now, with state tax revenue dropping, where will schools get the additional resources needed to recover? How will testing and instruction change as education must more broadly become remedial education?

Let alone answering these questions, few are asking them. How to help public school systems recover and refocus after this historic disruption has barely been addressed as politicians argue over the basic question of when students should go back to classrooms.

Among one of the overlooked issues is the growing need for teachers. While more teacher pay is a focal point of state elections, what’s not mentioned is how the pandemic will create a need to pay more teachers. Bringing back students who’ve fallen behind will require more teachers, along with more counselors, psychologists and teacher assistants.

Kristin Papoi, program director for the Master of Arts in Teaching program at UNC’s School of Education, said the need for more money is clear, but the pandemic has opened the way for some overdue changes. It has made teachers and students more familiar with technology and given students a sense of learning on their own. It also may make instruction more centered on where students are rather than where they’re supposed to be according to standardized tests.

Papoi said the pandemic “is fundamentally going to change a lot of things about how we think about schools and how we spend our time in schools. It’s an opportunity to really leverage things that are working.”

With the old mold broken and students scattered along the line of readiness, she said teachers must be given the resources, the trust and the flexibility to bring along each student in a way that fits the student’s ability and circumstances.