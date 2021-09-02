NC teacher who won’t wear a mask shouldn’t be allowed back in the classroom

A mask was added to this classroom decoration at North Academy of World Languages in Charlotte on Aug. 20, 2021. Knikouyeh@charlotteobserver.com

As a former public school teacher, I am appalled and profoundly disappointed by the decision of teacher Aurora Preston to not wear a mask at South Johnston High School.

She claims it is her “God-given right” right to not wear a mask. There are several things wrong with her argument.

The inability of people who refuse to wear masks to see how their decision impacts others is astounding. Anyone who is not vaccinated could transmit the virus to students who are too young to be vaccinated, co-workers who are immunocompromised, or those who may have health risks that don’t allow them to become vaccinated.

If an unvaccinated person were to contract the virus and be hospitalized, they would add to the burden of already overburdened healthcare workers who have been fighting tirelessly for a year and a half to combat the virus.

As educators, we are tasked with guiding students in critical thinking. In this case, that means using all available data from reputable sources to make an informed decision, including listening to the advice of infectious disease experts and governmental healthcare agencies.

To be sure, we all have the right to believe what we choose. However, as President Abraham Lincoln stated in the Gettysburg Address, we are a “government of the people by the people (and) for the people.” This means that at times we may be required to abide by decisions that are not what we personally support because it serves the greater good.

We enter this “social agreement” in many places in our lives. We have traffic lights, are not permitted to drive while intoxicated, and not incidentally, are required to vaccinate our children against diseases before entering kindergarten. All of these requirements are for the protection of all.

We think little of these rules because we are used to them. COVID-19 requirements are new and therefore more apparent to us, but really no different than other rules that we live by to protect ourselves and others.

I’m not sure where those who refuse to wear masks got the idea that it’s a God-given right to wear or not wear one. America is not an anarchy, where everyone has the right to act according to their own personal beliefs. We choose decision-makers , be they school board members or legislators, who represent what we believe and then make decisions for all of us.

Sometimes the decision is in accord with our beliefs and sometimes it isn’t. Regardless, it is our duty as citizens to abide by them.

It’s terrifying to see teachers who lack an understanding of this basic concept of how our country operates. Their inability to see the ramifications of their decisions on others is frightening, and perhaps serves as a wake-up call to all of us in how we choose who has the privilege of educating the next generation.

Perhaps as educators we need to borrow the Hippocratic oath: First, do no harm. Exercising your “right” to not wear a mask puts others at harm, including innocent youth and their families. I fully support the decision for Preston to be placed on leave without pay, and I hope when her case is reviewed decision makers will recognize that any teacher who puts their “rights” above the welfare of students and others has no right being in the classroom.