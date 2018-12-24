Editorials

Happy holidays, from the Observer editorial board

By the Observer editorial board

December 24, 2018 12:00 PM

Front row (l-r): Nancy Webb, Dana Ervin, Billy Maddalon, Desiree Zapata Miller. Back row (l-r): Justin Perry, Taylor Batten, Daniel Stueber, Rodney Mahone, Peter St. Onge.
The nonstop news and differing opinions about it do not always lend themselves to peace. But this holiday, the Charlotte Observer editorial board, and our four contributing columnists, hope all of us can embrace the spirit of this day and remember that we are in this together, sharing the only planet we have. We’re grateful that you, our readers, care about the current events of this community, state, nation and world. We wish you peace, love and regard for others.

