Don’t spare UNC athletes from the lessons of life

Some young athletes need hard lessons
In response to “UNC football players should send NCAA a message -- by boycotting” (August 7 For the Record):
Former Justice Bob Orr has provided a well-written opinion on the dilemma of Chazz Surratt and a dozen other players at UNC. He has correctly called out the big-time college sports cabal.
Yet he may have overlooked a great crime against young athletes that some former sports stars have brought to light: bathing them in much preferential treatment and shielding them from reality in their critical early to late teen years. Like their counterparts in the entertainment industry, they are often left unable to experience the emotional satisfaction their careers should have produced for them.
If 13 UNC football players are now victims, enabling them to do an end run around this punishment may make them greater victims in their future lives.
John Surratt, Matthews
I don’t see space for this reconciliation
In response to “Christians, LGBTQ people don’t have to be enemies” (August 5 Viewpoint):
Julie Rodgers correctly points out that the Religious Liberty Task Force is designed to protect conservative Christians, such as the infamous baker who refused to accommodate a gay couple’s wedding cake request.
Ms. Rodgers expresses optimism that there is a way to bridge the divide between Christians and the LGBTQ community. There are Christians who are apparently willing to embrace the idea of acceptance and even equality, but given that many conservative Christians see their ideal outcome to be that prayer could cure Ms. Rodgers of what they view as sexual deviance, it seems unlikely that we can (as she proposes) resolve this conflict in a way that affirms the value and dignity of everyone involved.
Janet Taylor, Lincolnton
Nice to see another economic option
In response to “The case for Democratic socialism” (August 6 For the Record):
Thank you, John Clark. It is possible to organize and democratize an economy that embraces principles of economic equality and environmental sustainability, as opposed to one centered on resource extraction, human exploitation and capital accumulation and its accompanying social and environmental consequences.
Don Tendler, Cornelius
You can’t ignore the history of socialism
John Clark’s case for Democratic socialism completely ignored a major point. Mr. Clark stated that socialism was not a dictatorship. What is obvious to most readers is there is a troubling trend of “socialist” countries (USSR, China, Cuba, Venezuela, etc.)becoming dictatorships! By eliminating the possibility of success by “leveling the playing field” the government eliminates excellence and rewards mediocrity.
My wife and her family lived in the former USSR and have seen socialism at its worst. To “make believe” that it has failed because “the right people haven’t run it” is the worst kind of conceit! Capitalism has simply created the greatest engine of economic expansion and individual freedom in the world’s history.
Daniel McKnight,
Charlotte
Cooperating with Trump isn’t a win
In response to “Even if you loathe Trump, vote Republican” (August 5 Viewpoint):
Hugh Hewitt’s column is an appalling stretch of logic. His reasoning: “Republican legislative majorities...have figured out how to work with this most unusual of presidents.”
Really? Republican majorities have done nothing thus far to curb the constant lying, alienation from our allies, and general dysfunction that have made us the laughingstock of the world. The only thing they’ve shown us so far is that they are unwilling to challenge the chaos brought about by this president.
The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. Why should we expect anything different if we vote Republican?
Gene Kavadlo, Charlotte
A glimpse of beauty in our world
In response to “A final, sacred task: Returning friend to the land she loved” (August 5):
What a beautiful article by Karen Garloch about taking Kathleen McClain’s ashes to the places she loved in Italy. It was a pleasure to read of the love and dedication of friends, and the way they were able to honor the memory of the one who connected them.
Thanks for sharing such beauty and kindness, which at times these days are sorely lacking.
Jane Crutchfield, Charlotte
Comments