School shooting puts everything into perspective

Gun control needed to protect students
In response to ““Student shot at Butler High has died, police say. A classmate is in custody.” (Oct. 29):
As a sophomore at a CMS school, the incident that occurred at Butler High School has really put the recent incidents involving guns at schools into a local perspective. While this incident was not a mass shooting, it still highlights the problem we face as a nation when it comes to gun violence in schools.
While there is no easy fix to a problem of this magnitude, change is well overdue. How many more lives must be lost before the real questions are forced upon our leaders? Lives will always be more valuable than anything else, and issues like these must have the top priority until a solution is found.
Rushil Vashee, Charlotte
Quality of life is just as important
In response to “Trump didn’t shoot at the synagogue” (Oct. 29 Forum):
I agree with forum writer Bill Hite that the jobless rate is low and the economy is doing well. This trajectory, though, began under President Obama and has continued under President Trump.
My concerns however extend to the other important things in life. A job with a livable income is vital but does not provide clean water and air for my family. Money does not buy a safe sense of being with daily shootings. One bad illness can cause bankruptcy without good health care. Money will be worthless if climate change continues on its current path. A job does not provide a role model for children who expect leaders to represent the best of us.
Quality of life is important too!
Kelly Morlacci, Charlotte
Leave the grieving mother alone
In response to “Mother charged with involuntary manslaughter after son drowned in Hurricane Florence” (Oct. 29):
Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey has nothing better to do than to prosecute a grieving mother for driving around a barricade during the recent hurricane to try and escape danger? She saw others doing the same thing.
Has she not suffered enough by losing her baby? What “lesson” does society get out of this that hasn’t been learned? What “justice” will come from possibly locking this woman up? What “criminal element” is this expensive and horrific prosecution protecting society at large from?
Sheriff Cathey needs to get his priorities straight, expend our resources to prosecute real criminals and let this poor women and her family grieve on their own without the additional burden and expense of your cruel and unusual punishment.
Gregg London, Mount Holly
Corporate greed and immigrants
The monetization of illegal immigrants is a political con-game. Many are hired at below minimum wage rates, which adds to the profit margins of the corporations that make use of their labor (particularly at farms and meat processing factories.)
The CEOs and executives make their yearly bonuses and the stock price increases, but the workers are left depending on our tax dollars for their own social services, education for their children and medical expenses that end up being written off by doctors and hospitals. When was the last time one of these fat cat executives actually went to prison for breaking our laws and hiring undocumented immigrants en masse?
Our tax dollars are subsidizing corporate greed.
Raymond Moore, Concord
America is not what it used to be
In response to “Pentagon sending 5,200 troops to border week before midterms” (Oct. 29):
First children are yanked from their parents’ arms at the border (where some still haven’t been returned to their families) and now armed soldiers are sent to the border to defend against exhausted people so desperate to leave their unsafe homes that they would walk over 1,000 miles to get here.
I don't recognize my own country anymore. Welcome, kindness and charity have been walled out. I am heartsick.
Sue Friday, Davidson
Stop throwing blame around and vote
There is a lot of blaming going around about who’s at fault for our country's problems. The right, the left, middle, administration, Congress, etc. No one is left out of the blame. Unfortunately, it is somewhere else. It is in the mirror.
Many vote by what talk radio tells them or vote because they heard someone say something somewhere. Where is fact finding? How do we really know who's best? There are government websites where we can find out exactly how our legislatures are voting on current bills. You can get reports that tell us what is going up for vote and what has passed.
We all use the internet; why not use it to help us choose the right person for the job?
Mary Ann Evanoff, Midland
