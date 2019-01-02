Investigate what happened in the 9th District

Parties don’t matter in false elections
Have we become so far apart left or right that we miss what I feel is a common sense solution to the 9th District problem?
Ask Robert Pittenger to stay on to maintain communications between Washington and the 9th District. Hold new elections immediately in Bladen and Robeson counties. Send the winner to Washington and spend the next two years investigating what happened to make sure it doesn’t happen again.
I have a sneaking suspicion that Mark Harris and Dan McCready would agree.
Murray Coulter, Charlotte
Mueller investigation is going quite well
In response to “Democrats only want to obstruct Trump” (Jan. 3 Forum):
I beg to differ with Forum writer Howard Honeycutt that the Russian probe is “not working out so well.”
In fact, each day the Mueller investigation moves closer to indicting Trump and many of his swamp dwellers for collusion, obstruction of justice, finance violations and deceit.
I do agree with Mr. Honeycutt that Americans have a right to be outraged though. Outraged at the ineptitude of the Republican Party, and in particular, outraged at that inept man in the White House.
Larry Vogt, Mooresville
Pay for the wall now, get reimbursed later
There is an easy solution to the issue of how to build Trump’s wall. Let him and his major donors pay for it.
After all, the Koch Brothers, Sheldon Adelson and Trump claim to have a net worth of over $83 billion combined. Then, Mexico can just reimburse them.
Ben Sharpton, Waxhaw
What will make our wall any different?
Is a wall more important than the lives of hundreds of thousands of federal employees who can’t feed or support their families? The Great Wall of China didn’t work. The Berlin Wall didn’t work. Why will ours?
Walls are temporary fixes that eventually fail. Is it worth billions of dollars to build something that, over time, will probably fail? Couldn’t the billions of dollars be used for a better project, such as infrastructure?
Phillip Nowlin, Huntersville
Wells Fargo needs to be held accountable
In response to “The embarrassment that is Wells Fargo” (Jan 6 Opinion):
Thank you for your appropriate, on-point summary of the fiasco that is Wells Fargo. The depth of sheer greed fed by blatantly illegal activity is mind-boggling.
Millions have had their money stolen by their own bank and hundreds lost their homes. And still, no one goes to jail. Instead our neighbors and friends who once proudly worked for Wachovia lose their careers so those responsible can continue to be paid their obscene salaries and bonuses.
What’s it take for someone to be held accountable?
Terry Haines, Charlotte
Dems aren’t to blame for the stock market
In response to “Trump isn’t at fault for all that’s wrong” (Jan. 7 Forum):
People who repeat Fox News talking points such as Forum writer Margie Jones worry me. So the stock market decline coincides with the Democrats taking over The House? Perhaps there was a full moon as well.
There are a multitude of real reasons stocks have taken a beating but reason number one is Trump’s lingering trade war with China. The Chinese economy is slowing as a direct result and a good number of American companies are feeling the pain as well.
As for Fed rate hikes, they have been done in a measured manner (1/4 point every three months) and are long overdue. Even with the recent hikes, rates remain at a historically low level and the time to raise them is when the economy is doing well.
Arnie Grieves, Charlotte
Not all media is trustworthy, America
Americans need to be reminded that the political truth we encounter may not come to us from reliable sources. This reminds me of an old song that says: “Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.”
Americans are in a truth crisis. Conflicting statements bombard us through our media whether from video, audio or even from the mouth of people we feel we can trust. As difficult as it may be in our busy lives, it behooves us to ask the question: “Is this a true statement?”
Voters need to know the truth before entering the ballot box. Let’s not be like lemmings and jump over the cliff of empty or misleading words.
Mary Ann Evanoff, Midland
