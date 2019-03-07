Sen. Tillis isn’t helping the president

Tillis isn’t helping with border crisis
Sen. Thom Tillis claims there is a “crisis,” but not an “emergency” on the border. I think there is a national emergency.
When Democrats absolutely will not secure the border and Republicans like Tillis do nothing but talk, the emergency will become worse. It will become a “disaster,” which is also a synonym for crisis.
So, Sen. Tillis, we have a problem. President Trump wants to fix it. He needs your help, not your talk. Good grief!
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Wayne Henry, Charlotte
Impeach? Let Trump twist in the wind
The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee recently announced that he plans to request documents connected to President Trump as part of an inquiry that could eventually lead to Trump’s impeachment.
For the House of Representatives, under the Constitution, given the unavoidable evidence of potential high crimes committed by the president, such an investigation becomes a duty – not a choice!
If Trump is impeached, it is of less consequence if the Republican Senate refuses to try him and remove him from office. Let him twist in the wind.
William E. Jackson Jr., Davidson
Ulterior motives for opposing the wall
In response to “Border protection agency at ‘breaking point,’ official says” (March 6):
We are sending the wrong message to these migrants, that the way to gain access to the United States is to bring young children and avoid the ports of entry.
Our system can’t handle the current influx of immigration.
A wall in strategic remote areas would prevent a lot of these illegal border crossings. It seems like such an easy solution, unless you want these illegal crossings either for cheap labor or easy votes.
Tripp Cherry, Matthews
Open your eyes; see president’s successes
In response to “Let’s separate fact from fiction” (March 5 Forum):
A recent Forum writer said when positive things “could” come from President Trump’s administration “they are destroyed by the lies.”
He obviously hasn’t noticed improvements in practically every aspect in American lives – the economy, military, unemployment, security, diplomacy, and crushing ISIS.
He was also concerned that Republicans didn’t defend Trump during the Cohen hearings. The writer should understand that no defense was needed. Cohen was proven and convicted as a liar and is a dishonorable person.
Nothing from Cohen could be considered as credible or damaging. Open your eyes and pay more attention to details and reality.
Larry A. Singer, Cornelius
Put a stop to Trump’s climate panel
At a time when climate change information and concern is becoming deafening, one has to wonder at the ignorance that would cause President Trump to create a White House panel to debunk the nation’s scientists’ own report instead of working toward our part of the solution.
Sen. Chuck Schumer vowed he will introduce legislation to stop funding for any such panel. I agree with Schumer. This is nothing more than a charade and it needs to stop.
Gordon Scobie, Charlotte
Rap artists, quit using the n-word
In response to Our View “We can’t just ‘move on’ from race” (March 7 Editorial):
I agree that we just can’t “move on” from race issues.
I honestly believe that a large majority of whites in today’s society also find the n-word offensive and would never condone its use. That said, perhaps a mixed message is being received based on the number of times that particular slur is used by black rap artists.
There is a perception that when blacks use that word, it’s less offensive and is even meant sometimes as a term of endearment. But when that slur is used by someone of another race, it is offensive even though many rap artists have perpetuated its use.
Many white high school students listen to rap music and maybe the condemnation of that word should start with those rap artists.
Calvin Wright, Charlotte
Turn liquor sales over to the private sector
Turn liquor sales over to the private sector
In response to “End the state’s archaic monopoly on liquor sales” (Feb. 28 Opinion):
Yaël Ossowski’s op-ed column on ending the North Carolina’s liquor sales monopoly makes a lot of sense to me. The other 16 states with alcohol control systems should do the same.
The private sector is more efficient in distributing liquor than the government. If the government wants to control liquor, raise taxes.
William R. Tasker, Fort Mill
Comments