Letters to the Editor Spend Trump’s wall money to hire more border agents

Terry Keith

Instead of spending billions on his ridiculous and ineffective wall, President Trump should first raise the wage for all border agents to attract more applicants, then hire.

Even if it costs $120,000 per agent, 2,500 new agents would only cost $300 million. The $8 billion he wants for 234 more miles of wall would pay them for 25 years or so.

Terry Keith, Charlotte

Krugman got it wrong about GOP

Jill Wagner

In response to Paul Krugman “Republicans hate the idea of some people having health care,” (March 28 Opinion):

Republicans don’t hate the idea of helping people, they hate the idea of government-controlled health care.

The government hasn’t proven itself to be a good steward of the public purse and compassion is not a government descriptor.

“Doing unto others as you’d have them do unto you” means people are to help people, not shove concern off on the government.

Not everyone can afford more taxes and it’s fiscally irresponsible to think that increased government benefits won’t eventually bankrupt that same government.

Jill Wagner, Charlotte

Better options than closing the border

In response to “Trump administration defends plan to close southern border” (April 1) and related articles:

Three approaches to the crisis of the growing number of asylum seekers on our southern border:

1. Process applicants according to applicable law.

2. Identify and then ameliorate the reasons those seeking asylum are fleeing their home country.

3. Or, President Trump’s approach: Close the border and build a wall.

Hmm. Which one is best?

Jonathan Heaslet, Charlotte

Pelosi too soft on Biden; he must stop

Frank Jones

In response to “Pelosi’s advice to Biden: ‘Just pretend you have a cold’ ” (April 3):

Nancy Pelosi suggested to Joe Biden that he should “pretend you have a cold” in response to his wandering hands and nose.

What she should have demanded was that he stop his groping and rubbing noses with women without their consent. The same is true for any man or woman who violates another’s space.

Frank Jones, Stella

I blame liberal Dems for big-city woes

In response to “Is Char-cago who we really want to be?” (April 3 Opinion):

It’s funny how Keith Larson fails to mention the other striking similarity between Chicago and Charlotte, which in my opinion is a more logical reason for the violent crime and lack of any remedies. Both cities are run by liberal Democrats.

Unfortunately that’s a kiss of death. Just ask Detroit, Baltimore, Sacramento, etc.

If not for Duke Energy, Bank of America, and the other big businesses, our city would be more like Flint, Mich. – a has-been.

Kevin Popko, Denver, N.C.

I miss the old NRA, the nonpolitical one

The NRA was a worthwhile sportsman organization until 1991 when Wayne La Pierre, a lobbyist, assumed control. It evolved from a sports supporter into a political lobbying and donation-dispensing organization.

A past member, I started noticing the shift in emphasis around the middle to late ’90s and quit paying dues in the early 2000s.

Media reports say the NRA may go under because of financial issues. It’s a pity an organization that for many years fostered/supported many shooting sport champions for the USA Olympic Team will disappear.

Maybe from its ashes a more traditional nonpolitical/nonpartisan organization will rise.

George Garcia, Rolesville

Universal pre-K is a wise investment

Michael DuBose

Recently I had lunch with my granddaughter at Billingsville-Cotswold Elementary. This was my first experience with the school since CMS pairedBillingsville and Cotswold.

The facilities were modern, clean and well organized. The staff was welcoming. But what most impressed me were the children. What I saw were first graders laughing and chatting with each other unencumbered by the prejudices and fears of their elders.

I struggle to understand how we can resolve our racial divide with all the baggage people of my age carry. Watching these children I see that the future can be different.

Considering all that our country spends money on, there can be no better use then extending this public school experience to all of our children with universal pre-K.