Letters to the Editor We’ll never enjoy a truly ‘good government’

It’s time to flush gerrymandering

In response to “Who is Greg Lindberg? The man at the center of the NCGOP bribery scandal” (April 5) and related articles:

Doesn’t your heart just swell with pride over the plight of our democracy? The Observer has headlined the insurance commissioner bribery scandal, candidate legal issues for a “do-over” election tainted by corruption, the resignation by another presidential cabinet member and the White House pronouncement that no one will ever see the president’s tax return, though such transparency has been conventional more years than anyone can recall.

If all this makes you want to throw in the towel and leave town, this is what happens when political parties gerrymander elections so marginal candidates win political office. It’s clear we’ll never enjoy “good government” until we elect people with integrity, compassion, fairness and vision unencumbered by idealism. Really now, isn’t it time to flush gerrymandering from our democracy once and for all?

I am sick of America’s thieves

In response to “Indicted political donor gave money to range of NC candidates” (April 4):

Maybe we voters should follow mega-donor Greg Lindberg’s nonpartisan lead. Apparently, he doesn’t care about party affiliation as long as the group is willing to take a bribe. Anybody else out there getting sick of thieves?

Jayne Knight, Belmont

What has happened, Republicans?

It’s difficult these days to read anything in the national or local papers that does not have multiple stories on conspiracy or corruption within the Republican Party. On issues of policy matters, the party lacks any direction that one can follow or vote on.

As a nation and a community, we have many issues that need to be addressed and it appears this party has no interest in solving them. What has happened to our Republican Party?

Daryl Solomonson, Troutman

Solve immigration woes, remove Trump

In response to “A look at the state of the wall on the US-Mexico border” (April 5):

If there is a crisis at the border, it was created and exacerbated by Trump’s policies and programs. The proposed building of a border wall created a magnet for people south of the border wanting to get in before the wall is built. Cutting off aid to Central American countries will make things worse in those countries and cause more migration north.

Denying asylum to people and separating them from their families is a direct result of Trump’s policies. The only way to resolve this crisis is to get rid of President Trump!

Dewey P. Rochester, Charlotte

Don’t be so quick to condemn others

In response to “Chicago to sue Smollett after he refuses to pay” (April 5):

The recent situations with Michael Cohen and actor Jussie Smollett have sparked serious discussions on blatant misrepresentations of facts. There are many who still desperately want to believe facts even though doing so has become difficult. The Smollett case showed how dangerously easy it is to pass judgment before verifying the facts. Some people are quick to condemn those who have a different agenda, background or lifestyle. We must remember that when anyone misrepresents the facts to you, knowingly or unknowingly, it is an act of disrespect. Preserving of the truth is our path to liberty and prosperity. Those who reject the truth are doomed to fail. In any endeavor, our pathway to a better future is truth, honesty and fairness.

James Muldrow, Columbia SC

Support women’s health care rights

In response to “NC can do better on abortion laws” (April 7 Forum):

I agree with Forum writer Laura Reich that our abortion laws can be improved. I disagree however with the notion that the NC General Assembly giving $1.3 million of taxpayer money to crisis pregnancy centers is a bad thing. I would much rather have my tax dollars be spent preserving a baby's life, giving much needed help and support to the mother and showing the value of human life. Americans have been fed a lie by the abortion industry that abortion is an easy solution to what many women find as a difficult time in their lives. Abortion is not easy, leaving shame, guilt and remorse for the women who undergo this painful procedure. I'm proud the NCGA gives to crisis pregnancy centers. May the budget increase in the years to come.