Let Kemba, the Hornets work through this. Don’t tip the scales

In response to Our View “Let Kemba go, Charlotte” (April 12 Editorial):

Andy Elliott

Advocating for the best player the Hornets have ever had to leave the team is not supportive of the community.

I agree Kemba Walker is a talent and competitor who deserves the opportunity to help lead a team deep into the playoffs and ideally win a championship. However, the NBA roster management and contracting process has evolved into an extremely complex science.

Please, leave the Hornets and Kemba to work through this without the Observer editorial board helping to tip the scales prematurely.

Please Kemba, don’t leave Charlotte

Kemba, please stay. Charlotte may not have done anything to deserve a competitor like you, but know that this city, this state, so appreciates you.

Your heart, joy and pure class on and off the court are unlike any in the NBA. We want you to stay for selfish reasons, yes – we love watching you play, we love the hope you bring to every game.

If you do leave for a winning team, we’ll be thankful for the years you gave us and happy for you because you deserve it.

Whatever you do, know that your greatness is recognized and much appreciated!

Brett Wetzell, Apex

Teachers should rally on their own time

Mike Talarico

In response to “CMS cancels classes May 1 amid planned teacher protest” (April 12):

By my count, the average teacher has approximately 12-14 weeks off every year. As a sheriff’s deputy in southern California for more than 30 years, I never got more than four weeks off each year. But that apparently isn’t enough for teachers because they need to take another day off to protest pay and “working conditions.”

And they picked May 1, a popular day in communist countries. Coincidence?

And I wonder why they couldn’t protest on their own time?

Mike Talarico, Matthews

Fear mongering permeates Bishop ad

In a recent TV ad, Republican 9th District candidate Dan Bishop ridicules and demonizes two female Democrats serving in Congress, as well as Bishop’s opponent, Dan McCready.

Fear-mongering tactics are not new to Bishop. Remember HB 2, the bill he co-sponsored with claims that it was needed to protect women and children from sexual predators lurking in public bathrooms?

I wonder how many viewers caught the irony in the narrator’s statement that Bishop supports Trump’s border wall, gun rights, and “our values?”

Which values of this president are “our values?” Is intentionally lying a value to uphold? How about publicly ridiculing a handicapped person or demonizing immigrants by referring to them as rapists, murderers and drug dealers?

Elizabeth Chaplin, Charlotte

Immigration reform never stood a chance

A Forum writer asked why the Republicans did not pass immigration reform laws “when they controlled the White House and the U.S. House and Senate.”

The answer is that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continued the long-standing practice of requiring 60 votes in the Senate to pass new legislation. Because Democrats opposed virtually anything President Trump supported, and because Republicans had only 53 votes in 2017-18, Republicans in the Senate could never have passed meaningful immigration reform.

Ralph Levering, Davidson

Abortion bill fails women, their doctors

Donna Lanclos

I want to express my complete opposition to N.C. Senate Bill 359, which will be used to criminalize abortion and target pregnant women and the doctors who care for them.

This is a clear attempt to take even more health care control from women and make it more difficult for them to make the decisions they need to make to be healthy when pregnant.

This is not legislation that is informed by good medicine or any actual concern for the health of mothers or babies.

I urge N.C. lawmakers and Gov. Roy Cooper to reject this legislation and protect the lives of constituents and the work of the doctors who care for them.

Donna Lanclos, Charlotte

Can’t flip a switch and give all Medicare

In response to “Medicare isn’t so bad, is it?” (April 12 Forum):

Simply, Medicare is an insurance program, paid through taxes for 40-50 years. You act like we can just flip a switch and offer everyone the same benefits as someone who has paid decades for a few years of coverage.