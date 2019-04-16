Letters to the Editor Another gun-related death, another reason to get them off our streets

Guns on our streets are a tragedy

In response to “‘You told me to...’: Charlotte man appeared to be lowering gun when police shot him” (April 15):

It is a tragedy anytime the police must shoot someone. But the fact that we have people on the streets with guns like this is the real tragedy. We are having too many citizens and police officers killed in our communities and nation. Folks, you are protesting the wrong thing. You had better listen to your police chiefs in this country.

There are too many guns on our streets.

Floyd Lucas, Hickory

Follow the police and you wont get hurt

When are people going to learn to settle their differences with others the old fashioned way, instead of with a weapon? Did Danquirs Franklin even have a concealed gun permit? If you are carrying a weapon and are approached by police, your first reaction should be to identify to the officer you do have a weapon and present your hands.

Follow the officers’ commands instead of expressing your opinion or feelings. Whenever anybody feels their life is in danger, defending themselves is their first priority.

Glen Barras, Charlotte

I think Congress can speak for itself

In response to “White House: Congress not smart enough to assess Trump taxes” (April 14):

Sarah Sanders states “Congress isn’t smart enough” to understand President Trump’s tax returns.

There are 169 members of Congress with law degrees, 22 medical degrees, nine scientists, nine accountants and 19 PhDs. Perhaps the hundreds of forensic accountants employed by the FBI could muddle their way through Trump’s tax returns.

The GOP must be so proud of its embrace of the utter incompetence of this administration.

Dot Meixler, Huntersville

Hybrid owners don’t contribute anyway

In response to “Why punish the environmentalists?” (April 15 Forum) and related articles:

Buying a hybrid or electric vehicle is a decision predicated on environmental concerns, a nice tax credit and not having to pay for gas. Forum writers have complained an N.C. tax targeting their vehicles is unfair. Forum writer Steve Taylor’s argument was only based on EPA efficiency numbers and the other was just unhappy.

Taxpayers are subsidizing the wealthy to buy electric, and automakers get $7,500 per vehicle sold. Meanwhile, in my opinion, roads and bridges aren’t being maintained because vehicles are more fuel-efficient and gas tax revenues are declining. If your electric or hybrid doesn’t visit the gas pumps, you’re not contributing your fair share to use our streets and highways. Step up and be quiet.

Bill Payne, Charlotte

We don’t have the resources for others

In response to “Rural NC is far from ‘full,’ Mr. President” (April 12 Opinion):

Donald Trump is correct in saying America is full. Ned Barnett claims that our declining rural population means that we can safely accommodate an influx of immigrants. But it looks to me like our present comfort is an illusion. How many people do we have the capacity to feed without burning our resources? How many will we be able to feed with our continuing use of fossil fuels, as climate change disrupts our established agriculture? From that perspective, America is tragically overpopulated. When our agriculture and transportation are fully converted to sustainable sources of energy, and robust enough to absorb violent weather and still supply a reliable surplus of food, that will be time enough to consider welcoming immigrants to offset regional population declines.

Steve Wise, Charlotte

Teachers, don’t compromise children

In response to “Some NC schools nix closing for May 1 teachers rally, saying that students need to be in class” (April 15):

Ray Brayboy

Kudos to the North Carolina school systems that are showing the courage, common sense and leadership to just say “no” to closing down their organizations during the May 1 teachers rally. As a retired North Carolina educator and grandparent of children currently enrolled in public schools within the state, I am appalled that teachers and their state-level representatives feel so compelled to compromise the educational welfare of the children under their care.

If essential 21st century survival skills involve the ability to think critically, reason analytically, perform effectively in teams and communicate effectively, then surely public school educators across the Tar Heel state should be able to come up with better solutions to resolving differences with politicians than relegating the children to being unnecessary collateral damage.