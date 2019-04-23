Letters to the Editor Everyone else is having debt forgiven; why not the elderly too?

Seniors should seek debt relief as well

In response to “Warren unveils $640 billion college debt forgiveness plan” (April 22):

Ed Carlson

As liberals and socialists tout proposals for free medical care, student loan debt forgiveness, IRS tax debt relief, credit card debt absolution and many more vote-buying schemes, now is the time for seniors, regardless of party, to seek relief as well. A fair way is to do away with the Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) tax, which burdens everyone over 70 years old.

Keep in mind, it was these IRA savings accounts supplying the capital and investment to grow the economy the past 40 years. Certainly, in my opinion, the additional corporate tax revenue collected in the past greatly exceeds the RMD taxes due at present. IRA holders, and especially seniors, should petition Congress for well-deserved tax relief before any of the above proposals are given consideration.

Ed Carlson, Charlotte

The police did their job well

In response to “Police shootings have cost Charlotte millions. Will the Franklin case add more?” (April 19):

Hughie Sexton HO courtesy photo

How many times does a police officer need to tell a suspect to drop the gun? Danquirs Franklin was told many times by multiple officers to drop his gun, but refused to do so. At what point does the victim become the instigator in his own shooting and death?

Police officers have a difficult task everyday, and those breaking the law should not reap a monetary windfall of their actions. Learning to obey commands from officers should not turn into another case of the officers being suspended or fired for doing their job.

The history of African Americans being afraid and uncooperative with police is just another example of unfounded fear and the stigma of an earlier era still causing mistrust that has led to another needless death.

Hughie Sexton, Weddington

Students should know the Holocaust

In response to “Yes, teach about all types of genocide” (April 19 Forum):

As Vice-Chair of the NC Council on the Holocaust, I would like to clear up misconceptions about House Bill 437, which requires NC schools to teach the Holocaust.

The bill, which has broad bipartisan support, does include teaching about other genocides, in addition to the Holocaust. The bill also allows adequate time for the state curriculum to be revised at the middle and high school levels by the State Department of Public Instruction.

The bill is intended to remedy the fact that the Holocaust does not currently appear in the state curriculum. It is quite possible to graduate from a North Carolina public school and never even hear the word, let alone study the Holocaust. As Holocaust survivors and their liberators leave us daily, and as the world continues to face genocides without adequate response, the need for this bill has never been greater.

Richard Schwartz, Raleigh

It’s up to Congress to handle Trump

In response to “Should have touted Trump victory" (April 21 Forum):

Arnie Grieves

The image of Donald Trump standing on a stage at a rally in July 2016 and imploring a foreign adversary to hack his political opponent will be part of his despicable legacy. The fact that this action and others of a nefarious nature did not rise to the level of coordinated collusion with the Russian government, as determined by Robert Mueller, may be celebrated by some as a victory, but they are reprehensible and un-American. Aside from collusion, other matters still remain. Mueller left the consideration for obstruction of justice up to Congress and his team handed off criminal investigations to other jurisdictions. Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani may be touting complete exoneration, but the Mueller report paints a portrait of a corrupt administration that has little regard for the rule of law.

Arnie Grieves, Charlotte

I applaud the protesting teachers

If you think that making May 1 an optional teacher workday to account for statewide protests is “outrageous,” I respectfully ask, “Why don’t you ask students what they think?” It is unfair to say that teachers who will take the day off do not really care about students. Our educators are fighting to improve the system in which they teach and we learn. CMS holds dozens of instructional hours beyond the state requirement every year. I see no issue in giving teachers one day to rally. By protesting, educators are teaching their students an empowering lesson: fight for what you believe, even if others disagree.