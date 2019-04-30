Letters to the Editor Can’t regulate guns? Regulate the ammo instead

Only the responsible should have bullets

In response to “‘No rhyme or reason.’ CMPD can’t explain record pace of homicides.” (April 29):

With 44 murders already in Charlotte in 2019, we are on record pace so far. The guns used in these cases are often illegally obtained.

I think that, if we cannot stop the guns from being out there, we could instead regulate ammunition. Let's propose a law to show legal purchase and registration of the firearm to purchase ammunition. Eventually, only the responsible owners will have bullets.

Steve Lamb, Charlotte

Don’t attack Graham for his beliefs

In response to “The gloriously growing irrelevence of Franklin Graham” (Our View, April 25):

I do not appreciate the mean-spirited attack on Franklin Graham for having a Biblical-based opinion about homosexuality and speaking it out publicly. The obvious hatred of Franklin, his viewpoints and those who hold to the Biblical view of morality disqualifies you from bringing judgments against those who live their lives in accordance with the plain teaching of the word of God.

John Frazier, Charlotte

Graham was just stating God’s word

In response to “Graham should leave the dark ages” (April 29 Forum):

I am offended at the way Forum writer Larry Vogt spoke of Franklin Graham saying he “rears his ugly head” to denounce Pete Buttigieg “for flaunting his homosexuality and not atoning to his standards.” Homosexuality is a choice, because God did not make a mistake when he created man.

Obviously you don’t know the Bible and how God calls it an abomination. To many of us, it is a sin to practice homosexuality. I think in this day and age, there is too much “political correctness” and people have turned their back on God and His word.

Franklin Graham did not harass, but stated God’s word.

David Howell, Concord

A laughable hypocrisy from the Catholic Church

In response to “Supreme Court case delays gay Charlotte teacher’s suit against Catholic Diocese” (April 29):

Peter Snyder

I read with interest about the firing of Mr. Lonnie Billard from his job as a substitute teacher at Charlotte Catholic High School for announcing his engagement to another man. The response by Bishop Peter Jurgis is laughable, that the Catholic Church would be “irreparably damaged” if they cannot fire persons that challenge church doctrine (in this case, that marriage can occur only between and man and a woman). Compare this man's announcement to the decades-long super-scandal of pedophile priests, enabled by bishops and Cardinals, secretly preying on young boys. How many clergy were immediately fired when accusations were verified? The Catholic Church needs to take a hard look in the mirror and accept the fact that its organization has a high percentage of homosexual members.

Peter Snyder, Charlotte

The Mueller report was very important

In response to “Mueller report was a flop. Let’s move on.” (April 26 Forum):

Forum writer Ray Cooper made several errors in his call to “move on.” The Mueller report was not dismissed as unimportant and Americans interested in preserving the rule of law and democracy aren’t only Democrats. The Mueller Report proved the media honest in almost every single instance while Trump and his administration seemingly lied at every turn. The report does not clear Donald Trump and others in his circle. Donald Trump isn’t just a “flawed individual.” He is spite-filled, cruel and a liar. Finally, Mr. Cooper did not enumerate any “messes” cleaned up because, if they exist, they’ve been buried by those made by Trump.

Mary F. Englebert, Statesville

Trump isn’t the Attorney General

In response to “Sen. Burr’s actions were warrented” (April 26 Forum):

In his letter to the editor, Forum writer Christopher Hollins described President Trump as the “chief law enforcement officer of the land.” That is not correct. The Attorney General holds that position. In fact, the description of who holds the job is from the official White House website is that "The Attorney General is the head of the DOJ and chief law enforcement officer of the federal government. The Attorney General represents the United States in legal matters, advises the president and the heads of the executive departments of the government and occasionally appears in person before the Supreme Court.” That means William Barr is currently the chief law enforcement officer, not President Trump.