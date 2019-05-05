Letters to the Editor Candidate’s mailer touting guns, 2nd Amendment was ill-timed, appalling

Brown’s gun-related mailer sickened me

Jane L. Burts

In the light of the tragic shooting at UNC Charlotte, the large political postcard mailed to me by 9th District candidate Leigh Brown was appalling.

It shows the candidate packing heat (a rifle), and shows smaller pictures of her in various situations with guns.

She lets us know we can have confidence in her when she shows a real estate property to a client as she is always carrying her gun for protection.

The right to bear arms is a legal fact, but bragging about guns as a reason to run for Congress makes me sick.

Jane Leighton Burts, Charlotte

Legal gun owners quick to place blame

In response to “It’s about more than gun ownership” (May 3 Forum):

This Forum writer said “the vast majority of legal gun owners never commit such crimes.” True, but you can also say that the vast majority of illegal gun owners never commit such crimes, either.

And, I must remind you that the shooter at UNC Charlotte was a legal gun owner. The shooter at the temple in California was a legal gun owner, and the person who recently threatened to shoot up Columbine again was a legal gun owner.

Legal gun owners appear to be too quick to blame the bad guys while exonerating themselves.

Kenneth Schammel, Cornelius

Seek student input on teacher gun bill

I am part of a group of students from Mecklenburg and Gaston counties concerned about the proposed School Security Act of 2019 in the N.C. Senate.

It would allocate $9.3 million to encourage teachers to carry concealed weapons, train them, and give pay raises to those who carry in the classroom.

We found a lack of student input in the bill’s formation, so we surveyed students at 11 schools. After multiple attempts, we were only able to secure a meeting with one of seven N.C. senators.

Senators need to be more available and willing to communicate with students because a democracy should include everyone’s voice.

This process showed us that politicians do not value the voices of the students, even when they are most affected.

Libby Quattlebaum, Charlotte

A slippery slope on Facebook censorship

Recent news that Facebook has banned certain hate groups and individuals was welcomed by many. But this is a step down that slippery slope of censorship made even more insidious because it reflects the opinion of one company that in this world of social media holds more power over our freedom of expression than any government, political party or religion in all of history.

Brave new world.

Peter McLean, Rock Hill

Firefighter’s bill deserves support

N.C. Senate Bill 416, the Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment and Retention Act of 2019, needs our support to pass.

I am on the board of directors for our local fire department and have a tremendous appreciation for all those who man the organization. These individuals are working an 8-hour regular job and volunteering for 12-hour shifts to assist in an array of emergencies.

The bill provides property tax breaks on their homes, free hunting and fishing licenses, forgivable loans for firefighter training programs, and even a pension option for the volunteers. Please tell N.C. lawmakers to support it.

Thomas Uhl, Mooresville

Homosexuality is a choice? Not so.

In response to “Graham was just stating God’s words” (May 1 Forum):

I’m amazed that some people still claim sexual orientation “is a choice.”

Ignoring the question of why someone would choose to subject themselves to discrimination and hate, I would love for someone who claims it is a choice to explain how he/she made the “decision” to be heterosexual.

Surely before making such an important life decision, one would fully research all the possibilities, right?

Please enlighten us and share the process you went through. Those of us who never made a choice, but just are the way we are, would love to understand.

Steve Larson, Charlotte

I can’t thank Mrs. Berglund enough

Tuesday is National Teacher’s Day. I thank one teacher in particular at Cotswold Elementary School for giving my son a priceless gift.

Mrs. Berglund made my happy, sweet son sit apart from his classmates almost his entire third-grade year. My heart hurt for my beautiful, talkative son.

“He’s smart,” she told me. Feeling powerless, but having faith, I trusted Mrs. Berglund.

This year Eli graduates from UCLA with honors, then continues his education at UCLA School of Law. He remembers Mrs. Berglund. “She helped me so much,” he says.

I can’t thank her enough for knowing what needed to be done, and doing it.