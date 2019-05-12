Letters to the Editor It pains me to think we might pay Congress more

Congress doesn’t deserve a pay raise

There are rumblings among some senior members of Congress about a Cost of Living Adjustment because their compensation has been frozen for almost 10 years.

I am a registered Republican and think what is going on in Washington right now is disgusting and disgraceful – no progress on health care, immigration, deficit control, etc.

It pains me to think we may have to pay them more than they are making.

They need to show constituents some tangible progress, otherwise they should feel fortunate to make $174,000 minimum in the first place.

Tell your congress-persons to stop neglecting their duties and make something happen. Otherwise, they’ll have to return to the private sector and be held to the standards most of us are: production/accomplishment or termination/replacement.

Blair Plyler, Charlotte

Reasonable ways to stem gun violence

In response to “Taking away guns is not the solution,” (May 10 Forum):

There is a sensible plan to deal with gun violence. Extreme Risk Protective Orders (red flag laws) – proposed in the N.C. legislature this year – provide for temporarily removing guns from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

Closing the “gun show loophole” in universal background check laws is a reasonable practice that can help keep guns out of the hands of criminals.

And the U.S. House is considering a law to finally fund the CDC to study firearm injury and mortality prevention so we can take an objective look at the causes of gun violence and act accordingly. This is a plan we should urge our legislators to support.

Stefanie Groot, Charlotte

Here’s what’s driving crime, societal change

In response to “Too many terrible crimes lately” (May 7 Forum):

What criminals in this society have in common is that they are turning away from God and his word.

I find unacceptable a culture in which the liberal media calls it “a shovel of moral manure” when a pastor calls sin what it is.

Congressional Democrats say daily that our president and conservatives are racists, bigots and misogynists.

All this is done for power – to a republic whose framers guaranteed liberty.

Debby Presson, Mint Hill

Consumers pay the price for tariffs

President Trump has repeatedly spoken about tariffs as if they’re a windfall for the government at China’s expense.

Eventually, American consumers pay the tariffs. Is Trump so uninformed that he doesn’t understand that? Or, does he intentionally misrepresent the facts thinking his supporters are too uninformed to know who pays?

Trump’s tax cut benefited mainly the wealthy. His tariffs will harm mainly low-income Americans.

Gary Garmon, Connelly Springs

I find pregnant dad series offensive

In response to “Liam’s Story” (May 10):

Words cannot express how offended I was upon opening Friday’s front page to see the photo and story of Liam Johns, the first in a five-part series.

My heart grieves for people like Liam who are snared in a lie and deception. I pray for their repentance.

To pander their perversion as being normal and acceptable only reinforces that lie and is the worst kind of evil. Shame on the Charlotte Observer.

John Reynolds, Davidson

I thank Liam for sharing his story

I am incredibly proud of Liam Johns and Duane Danielson for opening up about their personal lives.

They are at the forefront of the everyday battle that is being an individual or couple in the LGTBQ community.

I will be honest, a few years ago I was not accepting of the LGBTQ community. Now 21, I have matured and found it is our duty as human beings to support one another.

We grow up learning that if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all. This is an imperfect world and we all have a lot of growing to do regardless of our age.

Toni Ann Tobias, Mooresville

A move back toward unsafe abortions

Evyan Durham

Restrictive “heartbeat bills” like the one signed into law in Georgia force women to take drastic, often unsafe, measures to regain control of their reproductive health.

Statistically, these laws are ineffective at stopping abortions.

Countries that prohibit abortions or allow them under special circumstances have an abortion rate of 37 per 1,000 people. By contrast, countries that broadly allow abortions have an abortion rate of 34 per 1,000.

Laws like Georgia’s and those being rolled out in other states only succeed in forcing women to seek unsafe abortions, not their need for one.

Politicians seeking to protect the rights of children should do so without infringing on the rights of women concerning their bodies.