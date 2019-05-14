Letters to the Editor Try to understand how transexual people must be feeling

Step into a transexual person’s shoes

In response to “I find pregnant dad series offensive” (May 10 Forum):

I’m afraid we all have a lot to learn about this complicated body we live in. For all of those upset about the publishing of Liam’s story, try to understand what it’s like for families to discover they have a son or daughter whose identity is not what they thought. It is painful for all concerned as they wrestle with this new situation. I have experienced it up close in my own extended family and I can see why the suicide rate is so high in these cases. If you are upset by Liam’s story, try to imagine yourself in their shoes, have compassion and learn with the rest of us.

Mimi Vollum, Charlotte

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Being transexual is not beautiful

I just have the need to comment on a touchy subject. Namely, the glamorizing, unconditional acceptance into our mainstream society and biased coverage of the transexual lifestyle. I do feel they need help and sympathy, but to shove the condition into our faces as something beautiful is a travesty. Contrary to the belief of some, I feel this was brought about by a glitch in the makeup of genes and chromosomes and that, yes, God did allow it to happen. So, let's not "weird" out this world for our children and grandchildren any more than it already is. Why not concentrate on far more important issues?

Noel Triplett, Charlotte

Cartoon spoke to me as a black man

In response to “Cartoon sends the wrong message” (May 14 Forum):

Black people are consistently apprehensive about any interaction with the police. There have been too many instances of unarmed, non-threatening blacks killed by those who protect and serve. The cartoon may have been tasteless in the eyes of Forum writer Paul Lovett, but he needs to change the shoes he walks in. I am a black man who supports the work of the police, but I have also been in a vehicle stopped by the police (highway patrol). It was a non-event but no less frightening. Blacks are just as appalled as whites over the officer killed In Mooresville, but it was not a black man who killed him. Today they are honoring fallen police officers, but there is no honor for innocent victims of police indiscretions.

Warren Smith, Concord

Proposed gun laws help everyone

In response to “Legal gun owners aren’t the issue” (May 14 Forum):

My family and I are law-abiding citizens, but because of the world we live in today, when we get on an airplane we have to go through security before boarding. When we go to a concert or sporting event, we can't carry a pocketbook or backpack unless it is clear or searched before we enter. When I volunteer at any local school, I have to be buzzed in by the office. We have all had to make changes in our lifestyles and make sacrifices because of the actions of others. These things are inconvenient and frustrating at times, but I am willing to do what it takes to keep myself and family as safe as possible. The proposed gun laws are not just for "non-criminal gun owners." They are for everyone. Why can't legal gun owners be willing to give up a little of their Second Amendment freedom in order to keep us all safer?

Laurie Richardson, Charlotte

Past shooters have had legal firearms

To those writers who falsely assert that legal gun owners are not the problem, please acknowledge that the UNC Charlotte shooter was a legal gun owner as well as the gentleman who shot up Las Vegas. Please spare me your hubris and admit that you're a major part of the problem as well.

Mark Reynolds, Charlotte

Booker slaps us in the face with opinion

In response to “Cory Booker says gun safety should be at the center of national conversation” (May 10):

Sen. Cory Booker described prayers for shooting victims and their loved ones as "empty words.” He can believe that, but I'm taken aback by the hurt he inflicted upon the people, like me, where prayer is so sacred to our beliefs. Prayers are universal in their practice, irrespective of religious choice. Why slap so very many for the sake of furthering an agenda on gun control?

Michael Matthews, Denver

Removing school money helps how?

In response to “NC Republicans reveal their true colors on school vouchers” (May 10):

Sen. Harry Brown, says “the competition from vouchers has been good for the public schools. It’s made our public schools better because our public schools realize they’ve got to get better.” Is he serious? How can removing money for public schools make them better? Money that could be used for more teachers, more counselors or more volunteer coordinators to help students? Maybe, the senator should come up with a more rational reason for increasing income caps on Opportunity Scholarships.