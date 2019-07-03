Letters to the Editor Ballantyne first responders are true heroes

Firefighters were heroes for Ballantyne

In response to “Explosion levels house in Ballantyne” (July 2):

Kathleen Britton

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

When I heard the boom and felt the shock wave, I thought something had hit my home. Then I saw my neighbor’s text. Watching the Charlotte Fire Department climb the rubble pile, searching for signs of life, reminded me of the pile I saw at Ground Zero, 350 yards from my bedroom. Firefighters in Ballantyne had the same look on their faces as did rescue and recovery workers many years ago in New York.

I wish coverage of yesterday’s tragedy had included more about those who supported first responders by setting up tents, tables, chairs, ordering food and offering coolers of cold bottled water.

You have to love Ballantyne.

Kathleen Britton, Charlotte

We need other upgrades than arts

In response to “Commissioners likely to back a vote on sales tax increase. But where would the money go?” (June 28):

Mecklenburg commissioners need to understand that taxpayers will not vote for a proposal that isn’t crystal clear on the use of the proceeds. Any chance of a bait and switch will be aggressively opposed. More importantly, while I am all for the arts and parks, I am much more in favor of improving the miles of streets that have been neglected for years. Do commissioners think these streets will be resurfaced by some magic fairy? Without an upgrade to our roads, it’s difficult for me to support feel-good expenditures like the arts.

Don McIver, Charlotte

I don’t understand Republicans

While I tried to understand Republicans’ initial attraction to Trump, I certainly thought it would be over when he made fun of a disabled man. Basic American values that I believed were so universally heldsurely would have taken precedence over the blatant disrespect of women (not to mention his casual relationship with the truth). But the leaders of Congress choosing to ignore that President Trump repeatedly flaunts the law and the Constitution of this country scares the heck out of me. Where are the values of the Republican Party, both for the family as well as the law, when we need them most? The Constitution, as well as the law, are black and white on the issues. Ignoring them is just a tragedy.

Scott Carter, Charlotte

Protest was aimed at the wrong target

In response to “Bank of America becomes latest bank to cut ties with private-prison firms” (June 27):

One of the reasons governments perform so badly on big, complicated issues is that many organized protests are aimed at the wrong target for the wrong reasons. Protestors convincing Bank of America to stop loans to private prisons due to their detaining of immigrant children is totally wrong. The prisons are run for either the state or federal government and contain people the government sends to them. If there is an issue with who is held, it is with the government and the laws, not the prison holding them. This decision by Bank of America lets the government off the hook and fails to solve the larger problem.

Richard Reeves, Charlotte

‘Illegal immigrants’ a degrading label

In response to “Thom Tillis: NC, Congress should compel cities, counties to obey ICE” (June 27):

As a social worker in this community, I would like to challenge those to become aware of privileged and racist statements. In my opinion, labeling immigrants that are currently undocumented in the U.S. as illegal immigrants dehumanizes and degrades this population. I urge you to retract your legislation that is counterproductive and perpetuates inhumane actions. All people deserve sanctuary and safety, even immigrants. Instead of criminalizing undocumented immigrants, use your resources to support and empower them as they attempt to join our community. I implore you to view local law enforcement as servant leaders who uphold peace and not as guard dogs. Currently, Charlotte is working to become inclusive and dedicated to support all races of people.

Marcus Gaddy, Huntersville

How will we explain this to our children?

When I was a child, I asked my mother how could we allow the Holocaust to take place. My mother replied that they did not know what was going on until it was over. Now, I wonder what will we tell children in 20 years about what happened on the southern border where children, men and women are locked up in inhumane conditions. With technology today, we will not be able to say “ We did not know.”