Someone who shoots a high school classmate should be locked up for life

I was shocked and appalled to see that the student who killed another student at Butler High School was allowed to plead guilty to manslaughter.

This individual could be out of prison and back on the streets of Charlotte in nine years. Nine years for intentionally bringing a gun to school and taking another student’s life!

The message is clear: It’s OK to kill someone as long as you are willing to spend only nine years in prison.

The student who died is gone forever. A person who doesn’t care about how many people besides the victim he puts in harm’s way should be locked up for life without the chance of parole.

Give chief more staff and support

Regarding “CMPD chief says he’s open to ideas on deadly force,” (July 25):

Chief Kerr Putney has worked diligently to make Charlotte a safe city. He cares about his staff and their safety, as well as the safety of people who put our officers in harm’s way.

It’s true that 13 people have been killed by CMPD officers since 2015. It’s a different world we live in now. We have guns everywhere and people who do not comply with police commands.

Yes, we need to de-escalate if time allows, but sometimes this puts our officers in a difficult decision mode.

It’s time to give Putney more staff, tools and some support.

Dems, get off the collusion train

Rating Robert Mueller’s testimony at the hearings, I’d give it a 1/2-star. He came off as unsure of his replies and it was just plain disastrous.

The Democrats had better get off this collusion/obstruction train before this whole plan to nail President Trump derails while letting far more issues fade away.

I agree this president is guilty and should be held accountable. Yes, I do believe in miracles and that justice will prevail in the long-run.

My plea to Trump concerning bigotry

What the American people need, Mr. President, is a leader to set the example for the rest of us to follow — someone who strives to achieve the high ideals and values of our founding fathers.

If you can’t be that leader, then get out of the way so someone else can.

Just because someone doesn’t agree with you doesn’t mean they don’t love America. I don’t agree with you, Mr. President. I spent 12 years in the military defending this country.

I have spent all of my adult life in service to people in this country and abroad. I love America, but I don’t love the bigotry, hatred and prejudice that seems rampant now.

Move on from Trump to bigger issues

The U.S. House of Representatives finally did something useful. It passed a law to limit the robocalls we get.

Unfortunately, House members continue to waste time and effort to find some way to get rid of President Trump. After interviewing hundreds of witness they’re still trying to find something.

It’s about time to quit. There other more pressing needs, such as immigration, health care and infrastructure.

On electric cars, let free market rule

Regarding “Companies spar over who will provide charge for electric cars in NC,” (July 22):

Henry Ford did not build gas stations or ask the government to give car buyers taxpayer-funded rebates.

He didn’t need to. The free market built gas stations because basic economics favored gas-powered automobiles.

The economics and the fuel savings claims for electric cars include subsidies by taxpayers and utility customers because the economics are and always will be terrible.

Electric cars will save fossil fuel and become competitive with gas-powered cars when our politicians find a way to suspend the laws of physics.

Hood showed class; Panthers didn’t

Regarding “Hood cut 3 hours after he gets to camp; it isn’t easy for anyone,” (July 25)

I’m deeply impressed with the class displayed by Elijah Hood after being subjected to such disgraceful behavior by the Panthers.

Ed Gerard, Charlotte