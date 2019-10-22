Taxpayers are being forced to swallow a poorly and dishonestly written tax referendum

A dishonestly written tax referendum

Regarding “A sales tax for the arts and parks? Our recommendation,” (Oct. 20 Editorial):

The editorial board laid out a very cogent and correctly prioritized argument why citizens should vote “no” on thequarter-cent sales tax increase.

It did, however, omit one very important point that every voter should recognize regardless of political or philosophical bent. The 9-0 Democratic commission majority is attempting to insert a highly politically charged issue into an off-year election in which they know voter turnout will be at best low and at worst abysmal with the end result being all county taxpayers are hopefully forced to swallow a very poorly and dishonestly written referendum.

Jay Brosnan, Mint Hill

Proposed tax will strengthen all

If our community is serious about providing pathways to opportunity, then we must support the quarter-cent sales tax referendum for parks, arts and education on Nov. 5.

Doing so will help build the social capital necessary to expand economic opportunity for children, youth and families.

Through the return of cultural education field trips that help students see possibilities beyond their circumstances, as well as greater access to parks and the addition of teacher assistants and school counselors, this sales tax will strengthen the connectivity all residents, especially our children, have to our community.

Patsy P. Burkins, Charlotte

Another way to keep Chief Putney on

Ed Carlson

Regarding “Treasurer makes hasty verdict on pension dispute,” (Oct. 21 Editorial):

Maybe it’s too simplistic, but couldn’t the city just hire Chief Kerr Putney back as a consultant and avoid any doubt about pension issues?

Keep in mind that consultants are the modus operandi for government officials when hard and questionable decisions need to be made.

Ed Carlson, Charlotte

Chief Putney is asking too much

The way I see it, Chief Putney wants his cake and wants to eat it, too. There is a simple and obvious way for him to solve his dilemma. Why doesn’t he simply wait until after the Republican National Convention, then submit his request for retirement?

Dallas M. Hudson, Charlotte

An essential database for patients

We know big money corrupts politics. But it’s corrupting health care, too?

Hannah Smoot’s Oct. 18 story should prompt every patient to check ProPublica’s Dollars for Docs database before the next appointment. You’ll find your doctors’ names and how much they’re taking from drug and device vendors.

We may be stuck with politicians we didn’t vote for, but we can fire a physician we know is on the take. How unbiased is a doctor’s diagnosis when he or she is being paid to use a certain kind of treatment?

Zach Thomas, Charlotte

Pelosi’s aim? Trump’s approval ratings

Will Nancy Pelosi actually bring to the floor a vote to impeach Donald Trump? Maybe. But her secret impeachment “inquiry” achieves the following:

It’s simply an attempt to drive down Trump’s approval ratings.

Pelosi knows that without public support for impeachment she has no chance to overturn the election and negate the peoples’ choice.

Mac McCall, Taylorsville

Republican Party must regain strength

We are now living through an actual “Manchurian Candidate “ scenario with a failing political party and a president who does the bidding of the Kremlin.

We must help our Republican Party work through this difficult time and regain its position as a strong and viable component of our great nation and government for all.

Having a strong and sound two-party political system is key to our success.

Steve Adams, Cornelius

Voters will be Trump’s jury

News flash: The president is going to be impeached by the House. This will precipitate a trial in the Senate and they will be the jury.

It is highly unlikely this Senate will vote to remove him from office. However, there is a second jury in this trial. That verdict will come in November 2020.

As evidence of wrongdoing continues to emerge, the outcome of that “trial” isn’t quite as clear. The polls seem to indicate that 40 percent of the electorate doesn’t think he should be removed, while 52 percent think he should be removed.

As a member of the second “jury” I sincerely hope you are paying attention.

Your vote will determine what kind of country your children and grandchildren will inherit.

Jack Matthews, Charlotte