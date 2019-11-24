I’m ashamed of the total disregard for the truth coming out of Washington

As a Republican, I won’t follow blindly

Why are American citizens turning a deaf ear to the obvious wrongdoings of the president of the United States?

As a registered Republican I am appalled that my fellow American citizens aren’t ashamed of the total disregard for the truth that is being emitted from Washington.

His frequent phrase “I hardly knew the man” or “I don’t know him/her” speaks volumes for people appointed to positions they are unqualified for.

I envision a totalitarian government as a result of the blind following of politicians whose only fear is the fear of not being reelected.

Has the desire to amass more wealth undermined our democracy?

John Lindley, Charlotte

Dems’ hatred seems to override all

With its peace thru surrender foreign policy, dubious Muller investigation, and hollow impeachment hearing, it is obvious that the Democratic Party’s jealousy of President Trump’s victory and successful domestic and foreign agendas has degraded into a hatred that overrides America’s valid needs.

The logic, veracity and ethics of the party and its followers are truly questionable.

Ed Mesko, Charlotte

Don’t let Trump destroy our country

There is no serious doubt that Trump is guilty of attempting to use taxpayer money to bribe the Ukrainian president for his own benefit.

Multiple witnesses — Trump appointees, Trump donors, decorated war veterans, Trump administration foreign affairs experts, people who have served under other Republican presidents, the very people whom Trump tasked to make it happen — all confirm this fact.

His chief of staff admitted it. His own transcript of the call reveals it. Had he not been caught mid-extortion, it would have happened.

So, let’s cut the crap. Everyone knows he’s guilty. The only question now is whether we will let him destroy our country.

If his eunuchs in Congress allow him to get away with this brazen criminality, our experiment in self-government has failed. America is dead.

James Bokeno, Charlotte

Observer allowed itself to be used

The writer is president of FAIR (Federation for American Immigration Reform).

Regarding “Foundation for the Carolinas under scrutiny over grants to anti-immigration groups,” (Nov. 21):

The Observer has allowed itself to be used by radical open borders pressure groups to further their political agenda and attack a pillar of philanthropy in the community, the Foundation For The Carolinas.

The primary source of this “news” article and a subsequent editorial was the Southern Poverty Law Center, a widely discredited organization that recently fired most of its senior staff amidst charges of racism and sexual misconduct.

FAIR has a 40-year record of advocating for more moderate levels of immigration and opposition to illegal immigration, and that immigration policies should not discriminate for or against anyone based on race, religion, national origin, or similar characteristics.

Sadly, the Observer has not only sided with those who want to silence responsible political discourse, but further poison it.

Dan Stein, Washington, DC

Medicare for All will fix health costs

Regarding “‘Medicare for All’ won’t fix soaring health care costs,” (Nov 20 Opinion):

I take exception to Kevin Schulman’s entire op-ed. In fact, Medicare for All is the only thing that can fix soaring health care costs.

Every other industrialized country has realized this and implemented something similar.

Schulman says we need to reduce administrative costs. Medicare for All can cut them in half, saving $500 billion annually. It can control prices at every level, including negotiated drug prices.

As Schulman says, consumers certainly do need relief from this market. Medicare for All is the best way to provide it.

Dimple Shah, RN, Matthews

ASC, others must get used to ‘real life’

Bill Kniegge

Regarding “Arts & Science Council cuts jobs in wake of sales tax referendum defeat,” (Nov. 20):

As a small business guy, it seems to me that the ASC was spending money in the belief it would be getting more.

Now, they won’t be getting more and they have figured out they have to cut expenses to match revenue and budget.

It seems so many city, state and federal government agencies and some funded by them keep spending knowing there will always be more. Real life isn’t that way. Get used to it!

Bill Kniegge, Waxhaw