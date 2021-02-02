Yes to a $15 minimum wage. Those who make it will plow it back into the economy.

Amid a weakened economy, Democrats reintroduced a bill Jan. 26 that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Proponents say the increase will help stimulate the economy and spur greater business activity and job growth. AP File Photo/Mark Lennihan

A minimum wage of $15 an hour is not looked at through clear lenses by many. Most of the workforce is over age 18 and must have a living wage. At $15 an hour few, if any, Americans will be able to save much of it. All of that raise will go back into our economy. The take-home pay would amount to $11 or $11.50 an hour. The luxuries it may afford would be getting to eat out once in a while.

Let’s face one major fact: The lowest paid taxpayers should not have to pay any income taxes — like many capitalists.

Jack Bennett, Mooresville

The real RINOs

Regarding “Fed up with RINOs,” (Feb. 2 Forum):

In the Republican Party that I knew, there were no RINOs. There were conservatives, moderates, fiscal conservatives/liberal socially. Now the Republican Party has pushed out the latter and most of the moderates. The real RINOs are Trump, Jim Jordan, Mo Brooks and others like them who seem to support authoritarianism rather than democracy.

Dewey P. Rochester, Charlotte

Rep. Dan Bishop

I take issue with the Forum writer who claims Dan Bishop is “honest and trustworthy.“ Bishop was instrumental in spreading the Big Lie that eventually led to the insurrection on the Capitol. He, as well as Madison Cawthorn, continued to spread the Big Lie for months. I would hardly call that “honest and trustworthy.“

Bishop took an oath to the Constitution, not to President Trump, and if he truly wanted to prove he’s honest he should have come out and said “Joe Biden won this election.“ He didn’t.

Laura Reich, Matthews

A futile move

Congress had best step down from impeachment. It galls to let this sub-optimal ex-president slide, but the Senate votes are too few to set a good example of justice.

We know the GOP clique whimpers in bed each night. Let’s extend them some cover and honor their cowardice. The House and the new president will need them to enable a functioning government.

Plus, if they get primaried, the Senate could end up with multiple Madison Cawthorn types.

Steve Craig, Charlotte

Impeachment

Unless Donald Trump can prove that massive election fraud occurred (which is unlikely), he is guilty of trying to overturn our elected government. Republicans can dismiss allowing him to ask foreign governments for election help, but are they going to overlook him advocating the overthrow of the government? Will any credibility of the Republican Party remain if Trump gets away with a proven take-over attempt?

Larry Bennett, Matthews

NC social studies

Regarding “School board members clash over social studies standards,” (Jan. 28):

Unfortunately, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson favors the current misleading and divisive educational standards instead of providing our ascending generations a full and honest accounting of our history. Only the latter has chance to prepare a fully informed citizenry that is able to bear the painful aspects of our past, in addition to celebrating what we have done well.

Also, state board member Amy White’s point that governments have implemented programs aimed at correcting inequities and discrimination, needs to be contextualized. Many of these reforms came too late to undo the harm inflicted on marginalized people and communities — harms that confront us still.

Warren Steinmuller, Charlotte

Plastic litter

Regarding “Litter is a growing blight along state’s highways,” (Feb. 1 Opinion):

Plastic and polystyrene enter storm drains, float down creeks to rivers, scatter on floodplains used for agriculture, and end up in the ocean where they enter the food chain. Scientists found microplastics in human embryos a decade ago and in human placentae last year.

We should use less plastic and remove debris from street gutters and storm drains.

But that’s not all. City and state contractors leave construction debris such as orange barrels and cones and other junk beside roads and sidewalks long after workers are gone. There is a simple fix: final inspections should fail and contractor payment should be delayed until all debris is removed.

Nancy Pierce, Charlotte

