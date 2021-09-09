It’s time for Charlotte’s mayor to get tough on violent crime

The parents of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa are comforted by family and community members during a memorial gathering for their son on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Asiah was shot to death Sept. 7, 2021 during a drive-by shooting. Shooters fired a barrage of 150 bullets into the family’s Charlotte home. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Mayor must act

The recent shooting that took the life of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa is a tragic loss. I would hope that Mayor Vi Lyles — who said that Asiah “lost his life because we cannot figure out how to live together” — will be the one to find an answer to all this violence.

Violent crime in Charlotte has risen and will continue. The mayor must take tough action because those who are committing these horrific crimes seem to care less who they hurt or they would not be on our streets doing what they do.

Barbara Bell Kerr, Charlotte

Texas abortion law

It was disturbing to read that private Christian schools can legally use tax dollars to discriminate against LGBTQ students. Also alarming: that “pro-life” activists in Texas can legally sue anyone involved in abortion and that such laws are spreading to other states.

One has a right in the USA to associate with others of like-minded views, even when the views may be bigoted or divisive. However, we need to keep alive the nation’s original design as an inclusive and ethnically diverse democracy based on laws, not on kings or religious creeds.

In this open society Christianity and other spiritual traditions should have their place, but not as platforms to turn doctrines into laws against citizens’ constitutional rights.

Zach Thomas, Charlotte

Fed chairman

President Biden will soon decide whether to keep Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve chairman. Far-left politicians have called on Biden to appoint a more progressive chairman focused on issues like climate change.

Biden should keep Powell not only because of the incredible response by the Fed during COVID, but the removal of Powell would signal a shift to a more partisan Federal Reserve. Economic growth, low inflation, and low unemployment depends on a stable monetary framework.

Gabriel Russ, Lincolnton

COVID in schools

Regarding “2 school districts near Charlotte see spike in COVID, quarantines among students, staff, (Sept. 4):

The results are in for the “experiment” of mask mandates vs mask optional in schools.

In the mask optional districts of Iredell-Statesville Schools (ISS) and Union County, officials report a jump in cases from 69 to 286 in ISS (260 of them in students) and from 176 to 367 in Union County, as reported Sept. 4. Quarantined numbers rose from 583 to 2,476 in ISS and from 2,000 to 5,410 in Union.

Mecklenburg has a mask mandate and reported a total of 175 cases. Given the size of these school districts in terms of number of students and staff, it’s clear that masks work and kudos are due to the Mecklenburg Board of Education for following the science and protecting the health of students and staff.

Kent Rhodes, Charlotte

FCC must step in

The FCC needs to play a central role in preventing the spread of intentionally false and dangerous misinformation across all media conduits, including print, cable, satellite, TV, radio and the internet.

Our freedom of speech doesn’t allow us to endanger others. It doesn’t allow us to lie during news broadcasts. It doesn’t allow us to slanders others. Yet the FCC accepts these behaviors.

We’re in a speeding car without brakes and lane markers. It’s the crazy car of conspiracy theories carried on news shows. It’s the outright falsehoods about a deadly virus. It’s the rewriting of clear and obvious historic events. It’s the hijacking of truth and replacing it with propaganda.

It’s time for the FCC to stand up and protect our right to the truth.

Lee Fluke, Charlotte

Catholic teacher

I read with interest the article about the Charlotte Catholic High School teacher who was another victim of doublespeak of the organizational church.

The quotes from the diocese speak of a church of rules not a church of love and inclusion. My response will anger the rule-keepers, but those who follow the example of our founder, Jesus Christ, will say AMEN to this ruling.

Jane Francisco, Charlotte