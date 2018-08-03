Laugh Attacks 08/04/18: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Stephen Colbert
“Unlike Trump, I know I’m being recorded right now.”
“He uses (‘No collusion’) for every occasion — it’s like his ‘aloha.’ It means both ‘hello’ and ‘I’m guilty.’”
“O.K., so collusion isn’t a crime, but it doesn’t matter because he didn’t do it anyway — Hillary did. It’s really going to complicate the chants at his rallies: ‘Lock her up! But collusion’s not a crime! So what are we locking her up for! I am confused! We’re living in a web of lies! Woo!’”
“’That body no one’s found in the creek? The president definitely didn’t put it there.’ (Giuliani’s) just giving away damaging information. He’s going to be the first lawyer in history to have to treat himself as a hostile witness.”
Seth Meyers
“President Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, released a secret recording of a conversation he had with Trump in 2016 about paying off a Playboy model who claimed to have had an affair with him. ‘Oh, that’ll be the end of him,’ said Americans two years ago. And a year and a half ago. And a year ago. And eight months ago. And four months ago. And a hundred other times.”
“President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed today by a man with a pickaxe. And not, as I had assumed, by a woman in a pantsuit.”
“IKEA has announced plans to test out small-scale stores that could fit more easily into city environments. Just as soon as builders can figure out the instructions.”
Jimmy Fallon
“This fall, Hillary Clinton is going to guest star on an episode of ‘Madam Secretary.’ If she becomes a big enough TV star, she might have a chance of becoming president.”
“Facebook is working on a talent-show feature that will let users record themselves singing and then upload their video for comments. Facebook even has a catchy name for it: YouTube.”
“The new ‘Mission Impossible’ won the box office this weekend. They’ve already come up with the plot for the next ‘Mission Impossible’: getting Rudy Giuliani to stop talking.”
“Trump flew to Tampa, Fla., for a big rally. And before he left, he put Rudy Giuliani in a kennel so he wouldn’t destroy everything while he was gone.”
