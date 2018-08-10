Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Trevor Noah
“One trillion dollars. That’s it, folks. Apple has officially won capitalism. Wrap it up, it’s over.”
“I’m going to be honest, I don’t even know how they made a trillion dollars. Because I saw this headline on my iPhone, and I was like, ‘That can’t be right,’ so I read the full story on my MacBook, and even when I used Excel on my iPad and I blew it up, it’s still so unlikely that Apple could make so much money! ’Cause I was listening to a Podcast explain it on my second pair of earbuds, and then my Apple Watch told me I had a meeting. So I guess we’ll never know how they made the money.”
“(Rick Gates is) confessing to stealing from the same guy that he was committing crimes with. Like, Manafort must have been so mad — but also at the same time, so proud.”
“Gates confessed that he also may have stolen from Trump’s inauguration committee. Yeah, and not just the money — I think he took some of the people, too.”
Jimmy Fallon
“I just saw that the University of Delaware was named America’s No. 1 party school, while the worst party school is once again home school.”
“President Trump held a giant rally in Tampa with thousands of people in attendance. The crowd was very diverse. It was half white, half Caucasian.”
“I saw that Dunkin’ Donuts just introduced its first gluten-free menu item. It’s perfect for people who care about what they put in their body, but also don’t.”
Seth Meyers
“According to The New York Times, President Trump is eager to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller to clear himself of any wrongdoing. Oh, yes, please do that. That would be like when the cops show up at your party and your drunkest friend says, ‘Oh, I’ll talk to them.’”
“The New York Mets suffered their worst loss in franchise history last night losing to the Washington Nationals 25-4. It was so bad that even the ceremonial first pitch was hit for a triple.”
“According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen is being investigated for tax fraud. Which is surprising, because usually he’s hired for tax fraud.”
James Corden
“Over the weekend, Russia announced that actor Steven Seagal has been named a special cultural representative between Russia and the United States. The announcement was released directly to DVD.”
