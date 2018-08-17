Laugh Attacks: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Seth Meyers
“(Some) feel (Trump’s proposed military parade) may come off as totalitarian. That’s like someone being worried that the Pride Parade is going to come off as a little bit gay.”
“White House aides need to remind Trump of time zones in different countries on a constant basis. He forgets that in America it’s 4 p.m., but where he is it’s 1957.”
“Following the launch of his own charter school, nearly 14,000 people have signed an online petition to make LeBron James the secretary of education, even though we already have one. ‘Who is it now?’ asked Betsy DeVos.”
Jimmy Fallon
“The past few weeks, Trump has insulted several notable African Americans, like Omarosa, LeBron James and Don Lemon. But Trump said he’ll stop, because those are all the African Americans he knows.”
“Yeah, Trump called Omarosa a dog. Then he rolled over for Putin, barked at his staff and ate a bunch of paper.”
“Actually, everyone in the White House feels like a dog, because one year with Trump feels like seven.”
James Corden
“Nothing will convince Trump that the media isn’t aligned against him like every newspaper running anti-Trump editorials on the same day.”
“Three hundred and fifty newspapers ran these editorials! That must be like 800 readers.”
“Just to make sure that Trump sees them all, each editorial begins with ‘Two for One Big Macs.’”
Stephen Colbert
“Finally, (with Omarosa’s book) we have proof that the guy who refused to rent to black tenants, said that a Nazi-Klan rally had some ‘fine people,’ and called Africa a [expletive]-hole — is a racist. Tear up your history books. Rewrite your history books. We didn’t know!”
“He can’t be a racist! Some of his best friends are people who have black friends.”
Jimmy Kimmel
“Only Donald Trump would defend himself from being racist by saying something sexist.”
