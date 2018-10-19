Laugh Attacks 10/20/18: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Stephen Colbert
“This (DNA) test accurately reveals, with high confidence, that Elizabeth Warren is running for president.”
“(The Khashoggi disappearance) is one of the most disturbing violations of human rights in recent memory, and yet Donald Trump is bending over backwards to find excuses for Saudi Arabia, and keep in mind: He can barely bend forwards.”
“A new study says that beer prices could double because of climate change. Or as the brothers at Sigma Phi Epsilon put it, ‘Climate change just got real.’”
“After a year of massive storms . . . Trump was still ambivalent on the concept of climate change. He told the reporter, ‘You have scientists on both sides of the issue.’ That is true, there are scientists on both sides. On one side, all the scientists. On the other, one guy who runs a blog called RealTrueAmericanScienceEagle.Jesus.”
Trevor Noah
“Even though Elizabeth Warren took the test, now he says he’s not going to pay the million dollars. So basically, this white man made a promise to Senator Warren and then went back on what he said. So I guess she really is Native American after all.”
“If you tell Americans in 10 years the Marshall Islands will be underwater, no one cares. But tell them Corona will cost more, now they’re marching in the streets!”
“In fact, all those anti-environmental laws Trump is trying to pass, let’s see how his new Supreme Court justice feels about that now! ‘What? Double the price! Double the price?’”
James Corden
“Trump said he won’t accept the blame if Republicans do poorly in the midterms. He says winning elections isn’t his responsibility, it’s Vladimir Putin’s.”
Samantha Bee
“This week, Donald Trump called Stormy Daniels ‘Horseface’ on Twitter, which is actually a huge deal: Out of all the misogynist things Donald Trump has called women, that is the 27th worst.”
Jimmy Kimmel
“First Pete and Ariana, and now (Trump and Stormy)? You hate to see people fall out of love.”
