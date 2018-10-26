Laugh Attacks 10/27/18: Humorists’ comments on politics and public affairs

Jimmy Kimmel
“I am glad the World Series is here. It’s nice to spend time talking about the Green Monster instead of the orange monster, for a change.”
“The president for once said the right thing in response (to the mailed pipe bombs). He said, ‘We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that threats or acts of violence have no place in America — except for at all of my rallies, all the time.’”
“Remember something: If you don’t vote, it means Russia did all that work on this election for nyet.”
“That had to be the saddest phone call Ted Cruz ever had to make (asking Trump for help). I mean, imagine if your neighbor insulted your wife’s face, and then you had to ask him to loan you a weed whacker. That’s Ted Cruz’s life right now.”
“The lottery jackpot was the biggest in lotto history — $1.6 billion — which is a lot. Usually to get that kind of money for doing nothing, Fred Trump would have to be your father.”
“The Mega Millions jackpot was $1.5 billion. A single winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, where the winner is planning on buying South Carolina.”
“South Carolina’s one of the handful of states where the lottery winner is allowed to remain anonymous — or as anonymous as you can be when you suddenly have a fleet of gold Jet Skis on your front lawn.”
Stephen Colbert
“You know why you’re not supposed to use that word (‘nationalist’)? Because it’s the second half of ‘white nationalist.’ Chopping off the first word doesn’t change what it means in our minds. ‘Oh look, look, I’m a klux klan, I have no idea which one! Don’t judge me. There’s all kinds of klux klans.’”
Seth Meyers
“The White House issued a statement condemning the suspicious packages sent to the homes of the Clintons, former President Obama and CNN’s New York City headquarters. Trump has ordered the F.B.I. to look at several suspects, including the Clintons, Obama and CNN.”
“Thirty-eight percent of Americans say their finances have improved since President Trump’s taken office and almost all of them are liquor store owners.”
Comments