Young people are getting the message, and it’s not a good one

A recent viral video on YouTube shows senior citizens telling young people not to vote. It’s satirical, of course, and clever and provocative and a little bit salty to catch the eye of a teenager. A succession of older men and women look directly into the camera, talking about issues that concern them not at all.
“School shootings? I haven’t been in a school in years,” an older woman intones. “Climate change?” another woman says with a sneer. “That’s a you problem. I’ll be dead soon.”
My teenagers — the ones I teach in high school — have responded the way the filmmakers intended. While recognizing the “reverse psychology” shaming involved, they were inspired to register to vote.
They laugh about the video, but it discomfits them, too. After all, actions speak louder than words. Sacrifice the future for profit and comfort now, the short-sighted actions of this administration say loud and clear.
Examples aren’t hard to find. Although school children in the United States have practiced active shooter drills since the murders at Columbine in 1999, the murders at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Florida last February ignited a heightened vigilance. This year, in addition to handing out schedules and handbooks, teachers were told to show our students around the school to look for hiding places. Instead of seeing school as a welcoming safe haven, students have to imagine the hallways as potential killing fields, the classrooms as bunkers to barricade with desks.
Legislators debate arming teachers — an idea both laughable and alarming — rather than having genuine, meaningful debates about guns in this country, all while the data from the Center for Homeland Defense and Security show that 2018 has the highest rate of school violence in 50 years.
When the Environmental Protection Agency rejects its own scientists’ petition to ban chlorpyrifos, a chemical that causes neurological damage in children, when it nullifies standards for air pollution and water safety, young people understand that money speaks. When the Department of Education removes protections for student loan borrowers, money speaks again.
In their science classes, my students read research on climate change and discuss ways to mitigate a looming catastrophe. For them, this isn’t an abstraction, but something they’ve seen firsthand this school year. Although the nearest ocean is over 200 miles away, school was canceled — twice! — by hurricanes amped up by global warming.
“That’s a you problem.” The older woman’s smile in the video is both smug and dismissive.
In their economics classes my students learn terms like junk insurance and national deficit and trade wars. They dip their toes into the debate over Medicare expansion. They weigh the often-contradictory aims of employers and employees. Most of them already work long hours at fast food restaurants or discount stores. For them, wage stagnation is real, and tax relief for the wealthy is another debt they will end up paying in the future.
“It’s like they don’t even care about us,” one student says.
I don’t know what to say. Actions speak louder than words, but some words offer optimism and encouragement. We read John Donne’s Meditation XVII, his sermon inviting us to embrace each other’s humanity. “No man is an island,” he assures us. “Every man’s death diminishes me.”
Humane words too many adults have forgotten. I hope this November young voters will turn those words into action.
