Why women like me support Donald Trump

I am often questioned about how, as a woman, I could possibly support President Trump. My response is, “Why wouldn’t I?” Millions of women support Trump. See for yourself at any Trump rally.
Last week’s Trump rally in Charlotte was no different. The buzz, the excitement, the energy filled Bojangles Coliseum as Trump’s supporters from all over North Carolina came together: men and women; white, black, and brown; young and old — all Americans. Contrary to what we hear in the media, thousands of women were there supporting President Trump and Mark Harris, who is running for a U.S. House seat in North Carolina’s 9th District. Proud Republican women wore pink “Women for Mark Harris” t-shirts and held “Women for Trump” signs.
A recent Politico article (“They’re Angry, Disgusted and out for Revenge. But Do They Exist?”) said: “A national narrative has jelled in the months hurtling toward these critical midterms that educated, middle to upper middle class, suburban white women unsettled by President Donald Trump could be the most important factor if Democrats win back control of the House of Representative come November 6.”
Sorry, Democrats, you’re in for a surprise if that’s what you’re counting on. You may find a few Republican women unhappy with Trump who vote Democrat in the midterms, but I don’t know any, and they are apparently not easy to find. The article mentions one such woman in Beth Monaghan. Although she is a registered Republican, some people familiar with Charlotte politics see Ms. Monaghan as someone who is more aligned with Democrats on key issues than Republicans.
Republican women focus first on principles, values, and issues. We recognize most Americans agree on certain universal desires and needs, regardless of political affiliation, gender, age, religious affiliation or sexual orientation. We want access to good schools and education for our kids. We want good paying jobs that assure self-sufficiency and income to take care of our families. We want access to quality and timely health care that will not put is in debt and for which we don’t have to wait for weeks or months as is the case in single-payer health systems. We want to live in clean and safe neighborhoods.
President Trump promised during his campaign to put our country back on track so Americans can enjoy such things, regardless of identity, and he has kept these promises. Electing a leader and man of character and principle like Mark Harris to Congress will further strengthen President Trump’s ability to implement his policies – more promises kept.
Thanks to President Trump and Republicans our economy is growing stronger every day. Americans are back at work, opportunities are expanding, and lower tax rates mean we keep more of our hard-earned money! President Trump is also strengthening our national security, restoring the rule of law, and supporting and encouraging law enforcement for safer communities.
What other reasons do millions of women need than these to continue to support President Trump?
Comments