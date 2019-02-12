City Council puts showmanship over the good of Charlotte

This week’s Charlotte City Council meeting was not just painful. It was a great example of how our divided nation is more content with making a point than making the best decision for the people caught in the crossfire.
We were faced with a seemingly innocent vote to change the requirements for who can serve on city boards and commissions. Before, people must be registered voters in Charlotte to serve. The proposal changes that to require people only be a resident of Charlotte. To be honest, I almost voted for it. I’m a big proponent of getting more people involved in their local government. But two of my colleagues made a strange statement right before the vote that this was about allowing illegal immigrants to serve.
Seemingly innocent positions can have very detrimental consequences. We have been working for the past year to push the envelope on requests to our state legislature. These are items that many in our increasingly progressive city care about, such as granting subpoena power to the Citizens Review Board that hears cases of police misconduct. Many have worked hard on this for months, and I jumped in to help despite the political risks on my side of the aisle.
It was hard work, behind the scenes collaboration-building, and careful planning. Some may not like this approach, but with the track record Charlotte has with Raleigh, that’s the only way to make incremental progress.
With that in mind, here’s what ran through my head at the surprising moment that the true motive behind the board and commissions proposal became clear. We are putting at risk all of our hard, bipartisan work to get things done in exchange for making a point. I’m sure you can think of many other examples over the last five years where this same story played out. I’m not trying to argue one side or the other. I’m just asking, do you think the city of Charlotte is better or worse off by taking a combative approach?
I think everyone agrees that our immigration system is broken. This country needs a way to help hard-working people come to America and Charlotte legally, with the same proper legal responsibilities and protections as anyone else. We need them here, but we need them here legally.
I campaigned on “staying in our lane” as a City Council and keeping our focus on the local issues most Charlotte residents care about. That includes things like upward mobility, affordable housing, infrastructure and economic development. If I thought I had a solution to illegal immigration, I would have run for Congress.
That doesn’t mean I don’t desperately wish this problem would be solved at the federal level. I’d even support compromises that led to a bipartisan solution, where each side gives a little to balance safety and compassion. But as a pragmatist, I don’t believe taking action at the municipal level is the answer. Those actions have the kinds of unintended consequences we are experiencing right now, and they ultimately hurt the very people we need to be helping.
We cannot selectively ignore laws in our country. While we don’t need to go out of our way to target families that aren’t causing trouble, we also don’t need to bend our public policy around making life as easy as possible for them. If we spent half the time we spend on soap-boxing and making points as a divided community as we did solving the underlying issues in their respective wheelhouses (local, state and federal), we’d have this solved by now.
