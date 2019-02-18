One big way Trump differs from Theodore Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt, like President Donald Trump, was the son of a millionaire. Both Roosevelt and Trump grew up in New York City, where they had privileged childhoods. Both men took an interest in the political hubbub of New York City, and the city played a role in shaping both of their political careers. Both men achieved considerable fame before they went on to become Republican presidents. However, even though they have similar origin stories, their approach to governing could not be more different.
A key difference that separates these two men has to do with reading. A man of great intellectual curiosity, Roosevelt often read a book a day. According to the Roosevelt scholar Edmund Morris, Roosevelt “consumed, and largely memorized, between three and five hundred books a year.” Trump, on the other hand, seldom reads. In order to appreciate the significance of this difference, one needs to know something about how the act of reading shaped Roosevelt’s career in politics.
For Roosevelt, reading was not a passive pastime. He regularly applied what he learned from his reading to his work in politics. When he finished reading a book, he often contacted the author in order to discuss the implications of the author’s main points. For example, in 1890 Roosevelt read Jacob Riis’s How the Other Half Lives, an expose of the living conditions in New York City’s tenements. Immediately upon finishing Riis’s book, Roosevelt went to Riis’s office to talk to Riis, but Riis was not there. Undeterred, Roosevelt left the following note on Riis’s desk: “I have read your book, and I have come to help.” This marked the beginning of a long relationship between Roosevelt and Riis during which the two worked to improve the living conditions for the impoverished immigrants who lived in the tenements.
Roosevelt’s response to Riis’s book underscores another benefit that Roosevelt gained from his voluminous reading. By reading about people whose lives were so different from his own, Roosevelt developed a sense of empathy for these people. Through reading Riis’s book, Roosevelt began to empathize with the difficult lives of the immigrants who came to America hoping for a new start.
Psychologists who have studied the impact of reading have found that there is a direct correlation between reading and the development of empathy. In the words of Keith Oatley, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Toronto, “When we read about other people, we can imagine ourselves into their position and we can imagine it’s like being that person. That enables us to better understand people, better cooperate with them.” For Roosevelt, the understanding of other people that he gained through his reading contributed greatly to his success as a politician.
One of the reasons that Roosevelt is now commonly seen as one of America’s great presidents is that he was, as he often called himself, a book-lover. Because of his love of reading, he became well-informed on many issues, he gained the advice of countless authors, and he developed a sense of empathy for people from diverse backgrounds. With Presidents Day upon us, it is worth noting that for successful presidents, reading matters.
