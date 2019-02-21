I had a bad case of flu shot envy

During a routine physical recently, I finally got my flu shot. Better late than never, I figured. This Fabian approach, however, begs the question: Why did I wait so long to get a flu shot?
It’s not like I didn’t hear literally everyone in Charlotte tell me what a bad flu season it’s been. I nodded agreeably, all the while wondering whether I or anyone else would know a good flu season if we saw one. Spoiler alert — they’re all bad!
Nor did I need all the reminders from vaccinated friends to go and get pricked. In my own home, the context clues were everywhere. At different points this winter, each of my children could have served as understudy to Val Kilmer’s Doc Holliday in “Tombstone.” Without makeup.
The growing inoculation chorus, while a tad preachy, rang true. They needled me because I needed to be needled. Still, I dithered over the decision for the same reason I always do. I have a hard time getting motivated to get a shot that ushers in the very aches and pains I’m hoping to avoid.
Everyone reacts differently to flu shots, but for me they’re always followed by a period of fever and muscle soreness, and this year was no exception. I spent the weekend after my shot alternating between cool and hot. This is great if you’re a McDLT, but lousy if you’re a man trying to enjoy Netflix.
The flu shot purists immediately mobilized around me, saying “ah, what you’re experiencing is not the flu, only flu-like symptoms.” I quickly conceded the point, adding only that when I’m getting beaten about the head and shoulders, it matters little to me whether the clinical term for it is a thrashing or a drubbing. I just want it to stop.
A cocksure bunch, my immunized friends next came guns-hot at me with “well, your symptoms would have been much worse without the flu shot.” To this I gamely responded: How in blazes do you know? And if you really did know, mightn’t you have told me beforehand — don’t touch that shopping cart handle, brother — and avoided this whole mess? These superpowers of yours, you’re underutilizing them.
Who gets away with this pretzel logic? When newly installed brakes on my car don’t work, the auto mechanic dares not say “you’re lucky you just hit the sycamore tree. Without my services, you’d have completely uprooted it.” Heads I win, tails you lose is good work if you can get it.
I suppose it all comes down to envy. This is why I put off inoculation. I jealously want my own performance graded on a curve, just like the flu shot. When bad things don’t happen, I want to take all the credit. When bad things do happen, I want it stipulated that but for me, things would have been much worse.
My wife assures me it’s how I’ve been living for a quarter-century, and that’s not all: There’s no flu shot she can take for me.
