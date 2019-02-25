How should Charlotte pay for the arts?

How do we, as a community, pay for what we value?
Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s Arts & Science Council, or ASC, this month asked Mecklenburg County commissioners for a referendum on a quarter-cent county sales tax increase. Of the estimated $50 million produced, about $20 million would go to the ASC and the rest to other county needs.
Why do this? Because ASC’s funding model has cratered. For years it relied on workplace giving campaigns. Those have fallen out of favor, and private giving hasn’t compensated. ASC grants to local cultural groups fell from $13.2 million in 2008 to to $6.8 million. The ASC warns, “A number of organizations are in crisis and might be lost.”
The usual questions arise: Should government fund the arts? Can’t private, arts-loving donors do this? Why a sales tax? Those questions are important. So is context.
Are the arts a frill? Depends on what you value. How many who scorn government spending on the arts don’t bat an eye at government spending on sports? Our county spends millions to build and run athletic fields in parks. Is that a frill? As a nonathletic-but-artsy kid who’s now a nonathletic adult, I question why sports spending is considered important but arts spending is suspect.
Further, while you may not like the idea of local government funding the arts, it’s routine here and across the U.S.
Charlotte and Mecklenburg County give money yearly to the ASC rather than funding specific arts groups. This year the ASC gets $3 million from the city and $1.9 million from the county.
In addition, the city owns arts venues such as both Mint Museums, Discovery Place and the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. It provides capital maintenance for the buildings it owns, a significant operating subsidy.
So our government already funds the arts and isn’t likely to stop. Better questions are how best to do that, and why a regressive sales tax?
Municipal tax experts know a sales tax is less fair and less stable. It hits low-income households harder, since they spend proportionately more income on necessities. Unlike a property tax it’s volatile, plunging quickly during downturns. If I ran the county (be glad I don’t), I’d use property taxes for more local needs, including expanding transit.
But voters loathe property taxes – probably because a yearly property tax bill shows what you’re paying, and sales taxes dribble out without that yearly total slapping you in the face. Sales taxes aren’t ideal but to voters and politicians they’re more palatable.
Still, shouldn’t private donors step up? Absolutely. But for many reasons Charlotte punches below its weight in private arts giving. Some people assume, wrongly, the ASC does all that. And as a comparatively young major city, we lack a large, multigenerational habit of generous arts patronage. One quick example: The Charlotte Symphony’s endowment as of its 2015 tax return was $10 million. The Cincinnati Symphony’s? $154 million.
In 2016 local cultural fundraiser Chris McLeod in an op-ed column criticized local arts donors (“To Charlotte’s biggest arts donors: Your tepid giving is not enough”). Many arts leaders told me privately her column was spot-on.
As the community debates the sales tax proposal, let’s base our discussion on facts. Government support for the arts is routine. A sales tax is the most politically feasible option. And if the community values something, we’ll find the money to pay for it.
