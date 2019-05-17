A hero who lived up to the word

UNCC student Riley Howell is remembered as a hero CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says 21-year-old student, Riley Howell, was a hero in the April 30, 2019 shooting at UNC Charlotte. He was lauded for taking action and saving lives by tackling the gunman. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK CMPD Chief Kerr Putney says 21-year-old student, Riley Howell, was a hero in the April 30, 2019 shooting at UNC Charlotte. He was lauded for taking action and saving lives by tackling the gunman.

We live in age of hyperbole and embellishment. Laudatory descriptors — see “amazing” — describe the evermore commonplace. Good is no longer sufficient; something has to be “very good” at least, while “excellent” most often confers merely above-average status.





So it is with “heroic.” Those who volunteer in the community — a commendable act — are given the “hero” designation. When language always goes to ten, it makes it hard to go to eleven.

And suddenly we are witness to an action where even the pre-inflation “hero” seems inadequate. An action that strains our capacity to characterize it with words, so exceptional is its nature.

Riley Howell, in charging a depraved gunman in his UNC Charlotte classroom, displayed the kind of courage that is hard to fathom. Staring down death to save the lives of others is not an instinctive reaction. Something different resided within the soul of Riley Howell.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

We all wonder how we would react in dire circumstances such as those which confronted Howell. Most of us would be paralyzed with fear, and if we were able to react all, we would run away from the threat as fast as we could, or attempt to hide under a desk, in a closet, anywhere.

What was it in Riley Howell that provoked a different reaction? Had he thought about what he would do if confronted with such a terrible scenario? Having a theoretical plan is one thing. Running in the direction of a lunatic firing a pistol is quite another.

Howell was a cadet in the UNC Charlotte ROTC program. I do not think that was a coincidence; cadet training no doubt instilled in him a sense of discipline and clear tactical thinking. But the totality of what resided inside Riley Howell cannot be taught or purchased.

A school shooting in Florida last year showed that even well-paid law enforcement officers sometimes retreat in the face of horrific violence. Not for Howell. His was not the road to self-preservation, not that he could be faulted if it had been.

There is another family forever ripped apart, who every day will day suffer with the unrelenting pain of a horrific and inexplicable loss. Ellis Parlier at age 19 was a bright light full of potential, and suddenly he is gone.

Any attention focused on Riley Howell’s extraordinary last moments should not diminish the sadness we feel for Ellis’s family, and his short life should be remembered for all he did and the love he shared with his family, his friends and his classmates.

Riley Howell and Ellis Parlier left their mark on their university campus, in their community and in this world. They cannot be memorialized sufficiently, but we can do our best never to forget their lives and the promise that was left unfulfilled.



