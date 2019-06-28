Why Lowe’s chose Charlotte for our new tech hub

This week, Lowe’s doubled down on our commitment to Charlotte by announcing plans to bring up to 2,000 technology associates to the Queen City. It’s the start of a technology transformation for Lowe’s – and a natural next step in how we support our hometown region.

Lowe’s began in North Carolina more than 75 years ago, and in 2003 we invested significantly in the Charlotte region by building our Mooresville headquarters. We’ve grown from one hardware store to more than 2,200 stores and 300,000 associates across the U.S. and Canada, including nearly 11,000 associates in the Charlotte region. We’re proud the community has benefited from that success.

Still, when we made the strategic decision to invest in technology as a driver of growth for Lowe’s, we did our due diligence. We considered multiple cities across North America well known as “tech hubs.” But we realized Charlotte – right here in our own backyard – offers what we need:

▪ A growing tech workforce, bolstered by millennials who recognize Charlotte’s bright future, and those who want to be part of innovative change and seek opportunities for career growth.

▪ An opportunity to partner with schools and universities leading the nation in priming the tech talent pipeline.

▪ The ability to base our team close to our headquarters, enabling the collaboration we need to foster big ideas and create big changes.

Today, Charlotte attracts more millennials than any other city nationwide, and its reputation as a tech hub is growing. The Charlotte region has nearly 120,000 tech workers across all industries. Tech job growth is driving Charlotte’s economic development and shaping the region’s future. And in 2018, CBRE called Charlotte the “No. 1 tech momentum market” in the country. We are proud to be a part of the Queen City’s tech growth and to work with partners across business, government and education to further develop the tech workforce in our hometown. It’s an unprecedented time to live in Charlotte – and to work at Lowe’s.

Whether home improvement is a customer’s passion or profession, their experience with Lowe’s depends on the tools and capabilities found wherever, whenever and however customers choose to shop. We need sharp minds, innovative ideas and simple solutions to deliver on those promises. We’re pleased to make this investment here in our hometown, and we hope our community is just as proud that we are here.