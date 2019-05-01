What opposing sides on the Danquirs Franklin shooting have in common

Activists react to newly released police shooting video Local Charlotte activists Gemini Boyd, Kass Ottley and Andrew Fede react to seeing the 11-minute-plus video of CMPD officer Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin at a Burger King in Charlotte, NC last month in West Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local Charlotte activists Gemini Boyd, Kass Ottley and Andrew Fede react to seeing the 11-minute-plus video of CMPD officer Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin at a Burger King in Charlotte, NC last month in West Charlotte.

In an utterly un-shocking development, my last column, “What’s a Cop Supposed to Do?” provoked a bit of comment.





It was about the fatal shooting of Danquirs Franklin by a CMPD officer in a Burger King parking lot. I said there was a good reason some people in America think police are callously shooting black people – we’ve seen videos where it’s happened; but that’s not usually the case in an officer-involved shooting.





I heard from scores of people voicing sane, sound disagreement and agreement. And, there were others.





“You are an awful human being for defending the horrific murder of Danquirs Franklin, and I sincerely hope someday you find yourself on the losing end of the Thin-Blue-Line edition of Simon Says,” Kenneth wrote.





“Wow. You need to be fired,” a guy named Wakeem declared.





Been there, Wakeem.





“I pray to Allah you aren’t actually as stupid as you come off in this article. (Bleeping) Christian Americans are dumb. Yours faithfully, Kyle.”





Very faithful of you, Kyle.





“Maybe it is a bonus in your mind “that a n - - - - r was shot. That is probably how you think.”





No, it’s not. But somehow I don’t think me telling you that is going to matter much.





And there was the eloquent, “You are an absolutely garbage white apologist and a shame on the city of Charlotte. Keep classy, you police apologist scum.”





Some of the comments did concern me. Not the heated blasts from haters but enthusiastic rants from some of the happy people who loved the column and presume I think like them.





“Thank you so much for your well written and thought provoking article. It is unfortunate that the persons who really need to know this never read a newspaper, so we must keep dealing with black people, white cops, and protesting ... An age-old problem that will never go away,” a woman wrote.





It certainly is “An age-old problem.”





“Has anybody ever asked or answered the question of why almost every black teenager who gets in trouble with the law has a gun?”





I don’t know. I also didn’t know that was a statistic.





“Keith ... where are the protests, (and) marches for the innocent woman killed in the crossfire between 2 black gang members just weeks ago? Is it OK in the ‘black community’ that most killings are black on black? Next will be a visit from Jesse and Al, the biggest trouble makers of all...”





I don’t recall hearing anyone in the “black community” saying they’re OK with it.





Let’s be clear on two things. First, nothing that goes on in culture or crime stats justifies police cavalierly taking a life. Second, if you think any amount of training can turn police officers into supra-women and men who can function beyond the bounds of their human-ness, you’ve been watching too many movies.





As for the extreme comments from both sides, it’s as I’ve said for years: Your reaction says more about your state of mind than it does mine.





And although they are on opposite sides, the extremists do have something in common. Their eagerness to use tragedy to push their own prejudices.



