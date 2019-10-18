Tropical storm will bring rain to Columbus this weekend, forecasters say

Saturday in Columbus is going to be a little wet and windy, and several events across the city have been canceled or postponed.

Tropical Storm Nestor is expected to bring about 1 to 1.5 inches of rain to the Columbus area. Wind gusts could reach up to 35 miles per hour, said Dylan Lusk, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Peachtree City.

“You may see some rain showers move in (Friday night.) The windiest weather will definitely start coming by you (Saturday) morning,” he said. “It should come to an end pretty fast as it moves by you.”

Saturday events in Columbus that have been canceled or postponed include:

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

▪ Uptown Columbus canceled its Fall Food Truck Festival. The event will now take place on Nov. 9, according to a Facebook post about the event.

▪ Several of Columbus State University’s homecoming events have been canceled or postponed due to the weather. CougarFest and tailgating have been canceled. CSU’s women’s soccer match against USC Aiken has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Walden Soccer Complex.

▪ Oxbow Meadows canceled their “Owloween” event, and the center will be closed for the day. “Owloween“ festivities will be blended into the center’s “Frogwarts” event Nov. 9.

Tropical Storm Nestor will approach the northern Gulf Coast on Friday evening and move inland across portions of the Southeast over the weekend before moving off the North Carolina coast. It is projected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of Florida. Higher weekend rainfall totals are expected in parts of Florida, southeast Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Staff writer Tandra Smith contributed to this report.