Dozens quarantined after COVID cluster reported at Johnston County elementary school

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Johnston County elementary school has caused dozens of students to be quarantined at home.

An active COVID-19 cluster was reported Monday at Cleveland Elementary School by the Johnston County Health Department, according to school officials. The Johnston County school system did not give details Monday about how many people have tested positive at the school.

But the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard lists 83 students and three staff members at Cleveland Elementary as being under active quarantine. It’s unclear how many of those people tested positive for COVID or who are under quarantine only as a precaution.

The classroom impacted moved to remote instruction after the first confirmed positive case, according to Catilin Furr, a district spokeswoman. She said there are currently no plans to move the entire school to remote instruction.

All Johnston County elementary schools are offering daily in-person instruction.

A “cluster” is defined by the state Department of Health and Human Services as five or more COVID cases in the same facility within 14 days that have “plausible epidemiologic linkage.”

No Johnston County schools were on the latest DHHS report of ongoing clusters at schools and childcare centers. The next report will be released Tuesday.