High School Sports
Charlotte Catholic golfer wins boys junior PGA championship
Riding with Recruits: Drew Hackett of Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte’s Jack Heath will remember Friday Aug. 2, for a very long time.
A rising senior at Charlotte Catholic High School, Heath shot a blistering final round 62 to win the 44th boys Junior PGA Championship. His final round score was 10 under par.
The tournament was held at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn.
Heath won over a field of 144 of the best 18-and-under boys golfers in the country.
Heath was five strokes behind after the third round finished Thursday, but he had a memorable final round, including a 6-under 30 on the back 9. Heath, who had two eagles on the day, finished his round this way: eagle, birdie, par, birdie, birdie.
He won by 1 shot over Canon Claycomb of Bowling Green, KY.
Heath committed to play college golf at San Diego State last month.
Comments