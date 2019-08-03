Prep Football Preview: Alexander, Anson, Avery, Richmond, Watauga Counties

Riding with Recruits: Charlotte Catholic’s Brian Jacobs Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic SS/WR Brian Jacobs talks with The Charlotte Observer's Langston Wertz about playing for another state football title, his motivation as a player, and looking forward to playing for Davidson.

The Observer is previewing all of its 137 high school football playing schools in preseason, with all-county teams, school previews and conference predictions.

Here is the preview for the following counties: Alexander, Anson, Ashe, Avery, Richmond and Watauga.

Preseason All-County team

Offense

QB – Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior, 6-2, 205, Jr.

RB – Timothy Peterson, Ashe County, 6-0, 200, Jr.

RB – Jaheim Covington, Richmond Senior, 5-10, 190, Sr.

WR – Austin Poe, Ashe County, 6-2, 185, Jr.

WR – Jakolbe Baldwin, Richmond Senior, 6-1, 175, Jr.

WR/RB – A.J. Miller, Alexander Central, 5-9, 160, Sr.

OL – Sterling Sauls, Watauga, 6-0, 215, Sr.

OL – Jaleel Davis, Richmond Senior, 6-5, 295, Jr.

OL – Jaden Houston, Alexander Central, 6-0, 295, Sr.

OL – Garrett Martin, Alexander Central, 6-4, 300, Sr.

OL – Riley Terry, Anson County, 6-5, 298, Sr.

Specialists

ATH – Anderson Castle, Watauga, 6-0, 185, Sr.

SPEC – Jaiden Bond, Watauga, 5-9, 170, Sr.

K/P – Trevor Moss, Richmond Senior, 6-2, 155, Jr.

Defense

DL – Javon Little, Richmond Senior, 6-0, 205, Sr.

DL – Levi Andrews, Avery County, 6-3, 240, So.

DL – Ryheem Craig, Alexander Central, 6-3, 210, Jr.

LB – Rasheed Burns, Anson County, 5-9, 210, Sr.

LB – Lucas Andrews, Avery County, 6-1, 200, Sr.

LB – C.J. Tillman, Richmond Senior, 5-10, 210, Jr.

LB – Gabe Bare, Ashe County, 5-10, 175, Jr.

DB – D’Marcus Harrington, Richmond Senior, 6-0, 175, Sr.

DB – Dereck Barringer, Richmond Senior, 6-0, 185, Sr.

DB – Grant Oliver, Watauga, 5-9, 165, Sr.

DB – Jamison Benfield, Alexander Central, 5-11, 190, Sr.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior, QB, Jr.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Rasheed Burns, Anson County, LB, Sr.

SCHOOL PREVIEWS

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Head Coach: Butch Carter (4th year as Alexander Central head coach; 26-10 at Alexander Central; 130-89 overall).

2018 Record: 9-3 (5-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A conference).

2019 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A conference/4A.

Returning Starters: 10 (5 offense; 5 defense).

Returning Letterman: 26

Key Returning Starters: A.J. Miller, Sr., RB/WR/DB (5-9, 160); Garrett Martin, Sr., OL/DL (6-4, 300); Jaden Houston, Sr., OL/DL (5-11, 295); Steven Montgomery, Sr., RB/DB (5-8, 175); Jamison Benfield, Sr., WB/DB (5-11, 190).

Other Key Returnees: Lance Justice, Jr., QB (6-0, 165).

Key Newcomers: Daniel Morgan, Jr., RB/LB (6-0, 170); Landon Dula, Jr., OL/DL (6-1, 275).

Outlook: Alexander Central is 19-5 in the last two years, and again has the experience and talent to have another productive season in 2019. The Cougars will depend on their running game with senior RBs A.J. Miller (822 yards rushing, nine touchdowns) and Steven Montgomery (747 yards rushing, ten touchdowns) leading an offense that averaged 38 points per game last year. If junior QB Lance Justice can step in and play well, Alexander Central should be right in the thick of the NW3A/4A conference race and a team capable of making a playoff run.

ANSON COUNTY

Head Coach: Ralph Jackson (5th Year as Anson County head coach; 13-33 at Anson County; 38-66 overall).

2018 Record: 4-7 (1-3 in the Rocky River conference).

2019 Conference: Rocky River conference/2A.

Returning Starters: 12

Returning Letterman: 26

Key Returning Starters: Wesley Lear, Sr., QB (6-0, 205); Rasheed Burns, Sr., LB (5-9, 210); Jalen Marshall, Sr., WR (5-7, 180); Dequan Sturdivant, Sr., RB (5-11, 200); R.J. Jackson, Jr., WR (6-0, 175); Jadyn Dickens, Jr., OL/DL (5-10, 265); Tyrek Hardison, Sr., WR (5-11, 180).

Other Key Returnees: Shammond Ingram, Jr., LB (5-10, 180); Dimitri Clark, So., WR (6-1, 190).

Outlook: The Bearcats have posted three straight four-win seasons, going 12-23. This season, with 12 starters back, Anson County has the experience and talent to be a legitimate Rocky River conference contender. The Bearcats will feature seniors QB Wesley Lear (1,300 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns last year) and senior RB Dequan Sturdivant (1,502 yards rushing, 13 touchdowns) on offense. If the defense, led by senior LB Rasheed Burns, can be stout Anson County should be right in the thick of the league race and back in the 2A state playoffs.

ASHE COUNTY

Head Coach: Brian Hampton (8th year as Ashe County head coach).\u0009

2018 Record: 10-3 (8-0 in the Mountain Valley Athletic 1A/2A conference

2019 Conference: Mountain Valley Athletic 1A/2A conference/2AA.

Returning Starters: 7

Returning Letterman: 12

Key Returning Starters: Austin Poe, Jr., WR (6-2, 185); Timothy Peterson, Jr., RB (6-0, 200)

Key Newcomers: Dawson Cox, Jr., QB (6-3, 175).

Outlook: After going 13-21 the previous two seasons, Avery County went 10-3 last year -- their first year under the direction of coach Brian Hampton. In 2019, the Huskies will look to build on that momentum, but return only seven starters. Fortunately, junior RB Timothy Peterson (2,029 yards rushing, 27 touchdowns last year) and WR Austin Poe (65 catches for 1,450 yards and 16 touchdowns). If new quarterback, junior Dawson Cox, can fit in quickly as the starter, Ashe County will have a great chance to repeat as Mountain Valley 1A/2A champions, and go deep into the 2AA state playoffs.

AVERY COUNTY

Head Coach: Mac Bryan (2nd year as Avery County head coach, 153-122-1 overall).

2018 Record: 2-9 (1-4 in the Western Highlands’ 1A/2A).

2019 Conference: Western Highlands’ 1A/2A conference.

Returning Starters: 16 (9 offense; 7 defense).

Returning Letterman: 20

Key Returning Starters: Troy Hoilman, Jr., QB (6-2, 200); Lucas Andrews, Sr., RB (6-1, 200); Jesse Jones, Sr., WR/LB/P (6-1, 205); Jonas Bowman, Sr., WR/LB (6-4, 195); Levi Andrews, So., DE/OT (6-3, 240); David Beck, Sr., OG/DT (6-1, 260); Steven Deyton, Sr., DT (6-2, 265).

Key Newcomers: Ty Smith, Jr., WR/S (6-1, 200); Mason Thomas, So., WR/DB (5-10, 160); J’Leyn Hall, So., RB/DB (6-0, 200).

Outlook: The Vikings have struggled in recent years, going 8-37 in the last four seasons. But Avery County returns 16 starters this year with junior QB Troy Hoilman (1,457 yards passing, 17 touchdowns last year), and two-way standouts like Lucas Andrews (135 tackles), Levi Andrews (85 tackles) and WR/LB senior Jonas Bowman (85 tackles) leading the way. The Vikings’ combination of experience and talent gives them a chance to have their first winning season since 2010 -- and to get back into the postseason picture.

RICHMOND SENIOR

Head Coach: Bryan Till (3rd year as Richmond Senior football coach; 18-7 at Richmond Senior; 60-41 overall).

2018 Record: 11-2 (7-0 in the Sandhills Athletic 4A Conference (SAC).

2019 Conference: SAC/4AA.

Returning Starters: 13

Returning Letterman: 32

Key Returning Starters: Caleb Hood, Jr., QB (6-2, 205); Jakolbe Baldwin, Jr., WR (6-1, 175); Dalton Stroman, Jr., WR (6-4, 182); Jaleel Davis, Jr., OT (6-5, 295); Jaheim Covington, Sr., RB (5-10, 190); D’Marcus Harrington, Sr., CB (6-0, 175); Derrick Barringer, Sr., S (6-0, 185); Xavion Lindsay, Sr., S (6-1, 175); C.J. Tillman, Jr., OLB (5-10, 210); Trevor Moss, Jr., K (6-2, 155);

Other Key Returnees: Gavin Russell, Sr., ILB (6-0, 210); Joerail White, Sr., MLB (6-0, 225);

Outlook: The Raiders were dominant at times last season going 11-2, before a humbling, 37-14 third round, playoff loss to Myers Park at home ended their season. The Raiders will have plenty of motivation this year with 13 starters and 32 letterman back in the lineup. Junior QB Caleb Hood (1,956 yards passing, 21 touchdowns last year), senior RB Jaheim Covington (1,174 yards rushing) and receivers like Jakolbe Baldwin and Dalton Stroman should make for another potent offense (averaged 37 points per game). The Raiders will also have a stout defense with all-conference seniors in CB D’Marcus Harrington and safeties Derrick Barringer and Xavion Lindsay returning. Richmond Senior will have to reload on the both the offensive and defensive fronts, but have the overall and experience and talent to repeat as SAC champions and be a serious 4AA state contender.

WATAUGA

Head Coach: Ryan Habich (7th year as Watauga football coach; 56-20 at Watauga; 106-34 overall).

2018 Record: 13-1 (7-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A).

2019 Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A/3AA.

Returning Starters: 10 (6 offense; 4 defense).

Returning Letterman: 15

Key Returning Starters: Anderson Castle, Sr., QB (6-0, 185); Jaiden Bond, Sr., WB/DB (5-9, 170); Sterling Sauls, Sr., OL (6-0, 215); Grant Oliver, Sr., WR/DB (5-9, 165); Jake Watson, Sr., LB/HB (6-0, 210); Adrion Cassidy, Sr., OL/DL (6-1, 230); Dakota Silvers, Sr., OL/DL (6-3, 280); Matthew Grambow, Sr., OL/DL (5-9, 200).

Other Key Returnees: Grant Lawrence, So., OL/DL (6-3, 290).

Key Newcomers: Sebastian Best, Jr., WB/DB (5-10, 165); Jaxon Harmon, Jr., ATH/DB (6-0, 180); Lamon Partee, Sr., TE/LB (6-1, 190).

Outlook: The Pioneers have averaged nine wins per season in Coach Habich’s six-year tenure. Watauga has a lot to replace from a team that went 13-1 a year ago, but the Pioneers can lean on senior playmakers in QB Anderson Castle (1,300 total yards, 20 touchdowns last year), RB Jaiden Bond (1,284 yards rushing) and a veteran offense line to carry the load as the defense gains experience and confidence. Expect Watauga to contend for the NW3A/4A conference crown again and be a tough playoff matchup with their ability to run the ball and control the clock.

Conference Predictions

Mountain Valley 1A/2A Conference

Starmount; 2. Wilkes Central; 3. East Wilkes; 4. Ashe County; 5. Alleghany; 6. Elkin; 7. North Wilkes; 8. West Wilkes.

Northwestern 3A/4A

Watauga; 2 (tie). Alexander Central; 2 (tie). Freedom; 4. Hickory; 5. St. Stephens; 6. South Caldwell; 7. McDowell.

Rocky River Conference

Mount Pleasant; 2. Anson County; 3. Forest Hills; 4. West Stanly; 5. Montgomery Central.

Sandhills’ Athletic Conference 4A

Richmond Senior; 2. Scotland County; 3. Pinecrest; 4. Seventy-First High; 5. Hoke County; 6. Jack Britt; 7. Lumberton; 8. Purnell Swett.

Western Highlands’ 1A/2A Conference