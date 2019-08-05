In Iredell County, Mooresville High mourns loss of high school football player

Mooresville High’s Blue Devils played South Iredell in a high school football game Thursday night Special to the Observer

A high school football player from Mooresville High School died Monday due to injuries suffered during an accident on campus.

The Mooresville Graded School district told the Mooresville Tribune that Gavin Sharpe, a sophomore center and long snapper for the Blue Devils, was injured during a community service program at school Saturday when he fell off the back of a pickup truck.

“In an effort to respect the privacy of the Sharpe family , the school district will not offer additional comment at this moment. We will, however, continue to keep this family in our thoughts and prayers through this difficult time,” a statement from school officials read.

The school posted about the incident on its Facebook page, offering photos of Sharpe, who was remembered in an on-campus ceremony over the weekend. The school will offer additional counseling services for students and staff.

This is a developing story and will be updated.